Veterans Day Miracle: Born Primitive Erases $2.5 Million in Medical Debt for American Heroes

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Veterans are more likely than the civilian population to carry debt with nearly three quarters (66.7%) of military and veteran families carrying current debt.1 This Veterans Day, hundreds of military veterans will see much-needed relief as part of a pivotal patriotic movement launched by veteran-owned global apparel and footwear brand Born Primitive .

This unapologetic tribute to America is Born Primitive's way of boldly declaring our love and support for our country. With two brand new Savage 1 styles, we pay homage to two iconic symbols of the American Revolution, the Gadsden (Don't Tread On Me) and Betsy Ross flags. The Betsy Ross flag, featuring 13 stars in a circle and 13 red and white stripes, is believed to be the first American flag, sewn in 1776 during the American Revolution. It represents the unity of the original 13 colonies and their defiance against British rule. Capturing the spirit of a young nation determined to forge its own path, the flag has become an enduring symbol of patriotism and the fight for liberty. The "Don't Tread On Me" flag was designed in 1775 during the American Revolution as a symbol of defiance against British oppression, prominently featuring a coiled rattlesnake at its center. The rattlesnake, a native species to the Americas, boldly symbolizes vigilance and readiness to strike. Today, the Gadsden flag remains a symbol of individual liberty and resistance to tyranny.

Born Primitive paid off $2.5 million in medical debt for veterans across the country, with a goal to reach $5 million by Veterans Day. The company will initially stake $2.5 million to wipe away medical debt for veterans, but will further feed the initiative by pledging all sales proceeds from their website (www.bornprimitive.com) for a 96-hour period which will commence on Friday, November 8th and end on Veterans Day (November 11th), in order to reach the $5 million goal.

As part of this campaign, Born Primitive has just launched two limited edition shoes of their training shoe, the Savage 1. Each limited edition shoe design pays tribute to enduring icons of American freedom, which were born during the American Revolution:

The Savage 1 Betsy Ross Edition sources its design inspiration from the early incarnation of the American flag, emblazoned with red stripes and a circular star pattern.



sources its design inspiration from the early incarnation of the American flag, emblazoned with red stripes and a circular star pattern. The Savage 1 Don't Tread On Me Edition is reminiscent of the coiled rattlesnake symbol paired with the "Don't Tread On Me" statement that was created by Brigadier General Christopher Gadsden then defiantly unfurled on the mast of the USS Alfred during the American Revolution.

With every sale made on their website, Born Primitive will allocate 100% of profits towards the $5 million veteran debt relief target now through Veterans Day (November 11). Buyers can shop the cause at www.bornprimitive.com

Born Primitive is partnering with ForgiveCo to execute this debt payoff initiative. No applications are needed and veterans selected for relief will be notified through ForgiveCo's random acts of kindness model.

"Financial distress is major contributing factor towards veteran suicide, which is something that plagues our Veteran community. No one deliberately plans to incur medical bill debt, but it can absolutely crush a family and add to the burden they are already carrying, " says Bear Handlon, co-founder/CEO of Born Primitive and former Navy SEAL Lieutenant. "We wanted to leverage our platform here at Born Primitive to help those who raised their hand and took an oath to defend our country. The raw, unapologetic patriotism embodied in our Freedom Capsule was our way of bringing attention to this cause in order to help reach our $5M goal."

"Too many hardworking American families are strapped with medical debt, including an unacceptable amount of veterans," said Craig Antico, founder and CEO, ForgiveCo. "Instead of hearing from another debt collector, hundreds of military families will receive a letter from Born Primitive and ForgiveCo indicating their debt has been wiped away. Since these veterans can't apply to have their debt relieved, this unexpected act of kindness is truly a life-changing miracle."

A Legacy of Supporting Veterans

This Veterans Day campaign is the latest in a series of philanthropic efforts led by Born Primitive. The brand has been a steadfast supporter of the military community, contributing over $2 million to veteran, first responder, and cancer prevention causes since it was co-founded by former Navy SEAL Bear Handlon and Mallory Riley in 2014. Born Primitive continues to lead with purpose and gratitude, helping ensure that military servicemembers and veterans receive the recognition and support they deserve.

"The Freedom Capsule": An Ode to "We The People"

In addition to making a lasting impact by relieving the financial burdens carried by those who have served our country, Born Primitive is honoring military service by distributing a small run of Limited Edition "Freedom Capsules" to prominent patriotic voices throughout the U.S..

The Limited Edition capsule – enclosed in a mahogany wooden box- contains various components that pay homage to our founding fathers and the birth of the Republic, including the Gadsden "Don't Tread On Me" rattlesnake and Betsy Ross flag etched into the wood. The capsule was created to remind Americans of the unifying values that our country was founded upon. Each kit contains:

Both Savage 1s : The Don't Tread On Me and Betsy Ross Savage 1 Training Shoes symbolize iconic moments in the American Revolution and serve as a reminder that Americans are united as one and deserving of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.

: The Don't Tread On Me and 1 Training Shoes symbolize iconic moments in the American Revolution and serve as a reminder that Americans are united as one and deserving of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. Handcrafted From History: Wood from the USS Constitution, the nation's first naval warship, is inlaid into the capsule itself.

Wood from the USS Constitution, the nation's first naval warship, is inlaid into the capsule itself. Founding Documents : Copies of the U.S. Constitution, Declaration of Independence, and Bill of Rights honoring the documents that established our Republic.

: Copies of the U.S. Constitution, Declaration of Independence, and Bill of Rights honoring the documents that established our Republic. Iconic quote from Benjamin Franklin : "Freedom of speech is a principal pillar of a free government; when this support is taken away, the constitution of a free society is dissolved, and tyranny is erected on its ruins."

: "Freedom of speech is a principal pillar of a free government; when this support is taken away, the constitution of a free society is dissolved, and tyranny is erected on its ruins." Flintlock Pistol: Reminiscent of the weapons used to defend early American freedoms.

The Savage 1 Training Shoe

Originally released in June of 2023, the creation of the Savage 1 marked Born Primitive's entry into the performance footwear space. The shoe was designed to be an all-in-one solution for those who seek unrivaled performance and versatility. Designed to handle a wide-range of training intensities, including strength, HIIT and running, the Savage 1 is a cut above the competition, combining durability, comfort, and performance seamlessly.⁠ ⁠

Breathability : Lightweight air mesh upper construction and open cell mesh tongue

: Lightweight air mesh upper construction and open cell mesh tongue Dual-Density Molded Footbed : For heavy lifting stability with cushioning for running and jumping

: For heavy lifting stability with cushioning for running and jumping Specially Formulated Midsole and Outsole : Creates a lightweight, high rebound shoe constructed for full ground support

: Creates a lightweight, high rebound shoe constructed for full ground support TPU Heel Stabilizer and Forefoot Overlay : Translates to improved lateral stability and improved upper durability

: Translates to improved lateral stability and improved upper durability Unique Tread Design : Ensures maximum traction during both linear and lateral movements

: Ensures maximum traction during both linear and lateral movements Wide Toe Box: For natural toe splay for better balance and comfort⁠

The Don't Tread On Me and Betsy Ross Edition Savage 1 Training Shoes are available for purchase now. For more information and to shop the cause visit www.bornprimitive.com .

About Born Primitive:

Born Primitive was founded in 2014 by former Navy SEAL Lieutenant Bear Handlon and Co-Founder Mallory Riley out of a passion for Olympic weightlifting and CrossFit. Currently, the apparel and footwear brand offers over 1,200 products featuring a collection of athletic and lifestyle apparel for men and women including fitness apparel, athleisure, tactical, outdoor/hunting, swimwear, denim, active professional, performance footwear and more.

Born Primitive began in a garage with only Bear and Mallory just a few months before Bear joined the Navy with just one product and zero outside capital. Born Primitive was created out of the mission to inspire individuals to relentlessly pursue their dreams. Since 2014, they have grown into a global, 9-figure athletic and lifestyle apparel brand rooted in being the brand of the driven and supporting those who serve. It's through their purpose-driven ethos that they have been able to donate over $2M back to aligned causes, small businesses, and those in need. With the right balance of grit, determination and discipline, Born Primitive exists to empower individuals to become the best version of themselves.

About ForgiveCo:

ForgiveCo provides business advisory services to corporations for acquisition, administration, and cancellation of consumer debt, alongside advisory services in branding, goodwill creation, and bulk debt management – "Transforming debt into goodwill™." They amplify a brand's equity by erasing billions of dollars of debt for millions of people, activating community and hope in individuals. To learn more, please visit: forgiveco.com

