BOROUX Water Filters Now FSA/HSA Eligible Through TrueMed

PUEBLO, Colo., July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BOROUX, a leading brand in innovative and sustainable countertop water filtration systems, is thrilled to announce that its water filters are now eligible for purchase with Flexible Spending Accounts (FSA) and Health Savings Accounts (HSA) through esteemed partner, TrueMed.

White BOROUX Water Filter System Black BOROUX Water Filter System

BOROUX is dedicated to providing high-quality water filtration solutions that promote health and wellness. Being FSA/HSA eligible allows customers to use their tax-advantaged health accounts to purchase BOROUX water filters, making water filter products more accessible to those prioritizing their health and water quality by minimizing and eliminating contaminants ingested from water.

"TrueMed is a great partner because they handle all the necessary requirements for HSA/FSA eligibility," says Todd Emerson, Founder and CEO of BOROUX. "We are proud to work with such a robust and thorough company. Their values align with ours—bringing access to healthy options to everyone."

"We know that health and wellness are important, and we also know that water is a key component of that," says Emerson. "This further establishes BOUROUX as a health and wellness product and a partner in improving the well-being of our community."

Access to safe drinking water is crucial for maintaining good health. The human body is composed of about 60% water, and staying hydrated is essential for various bodily functions, including temperature regulation, joint lubrication, and the transport of nutrients. Poor tap water quality in the US remains a critical issue, with over 63 million Americans exposed to unsafe drinking water due to contaminants like lead, glyphosate, chlorine, and pharmaceuticals posing significant health risks.

BOROUX water filters ensure that everyone can access high-quality drinking water, vital for health and wellness. Products are designed to remove impurities and contaminants, providing peace of mind and promoting healthier living.

Partnership with TrueMed

TrueMed is recognized for its commitment to helping brands meet the requirements for FSA/HSA eligibility. Their partnership ensures that BOROUX water filters meet all necessary criteria, making the purchasing process seamless for customers using their health funds.

As of today, BOROUX is the only water filter brand that's HSA/FSA eligible. BOROUX joins an extensive list of other health and wellness brands and products available on the TrueMed marketplace.

For more information about BOROUX and the complete range of products including the recently launched matte black and white water filter systems, please visit www.boroux.com. To learn more about TrueMed and to view other eligible products, visit www.truemed.com.

About BOROUX

BOROUX is a premier wellness brand dedicated to improving health through high-quality water filtration systems. BOROUX products are designed to provide high-quality, great-tasting water while promoting overall wellness. With a commitment to accessibility, transparency, sustainability, and innovation, BOROUX strives to be a leader in the health and water industries.

About TrueMed

TrueMed works to fix broken incentives in our environments that create sickness instead of health. TrueMed is a trusted partner for brands seeking FSA/HSA eligibility for their health and wellness products. They ensure that products meet all necessary FSA/HSA requirements, providing a marketplace where consumers can use their health funds to purchase a wide range of eligible items and lifestyle interventions that promote healing and prioritize health.

The BOROUX legacy Water Filter System and foundation Water Filters are available at www.BOROUX.com. The legacy system retails for $300 and the foundation filters retail for $140 per pair.

