Borr Drilling Limited - capital increase in the Registry of Members

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE: BORR) and (OSE: BORR) refers to the stock exchange releases on 23rd and 24th October 2023 related to the private placement with gross proceeds of USD 50 million (the "Private Placement").

To arrange for a DVP settlement to the investors who were allocated any of the 7,522,838 offer shares in the Private Placement, estimated on 26 October 2023, of immediately tradeable shares, the Company has today, arranged the shares to be legally and validly issued and fully paid-up in the Company's Registry of Members, pursuant to a prefunding agreement with the managers in the Private Placement.

Following the preparatory issue, the Company's issued share capital is increased by $752,283.80 to $26,408,039.10, divided into 264,080,391 shares, each with a nominal value of $0.10 per share.

October 26, 2023

Hamilton, Bermuda

The Board of Directors

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Questions should be directed to: Magnus Vaaler, CFO, +44 1224 289208

