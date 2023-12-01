Borr Drilling Limited - Notice of Special General Meeting of Shareholders

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Dec. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Borr Drilling Limited (the "Company") (NYSE: BORR) and (OSE: BORR) advises that the Company will hold a Special General Meeting on December 22, 2023 to approve a reduction of the Company's Share Premium account (referred to as additional paid-in capital in the financial statements of the Company) and to credit the same amount resulting from this reduction to the Company's Contributed Surplus account, which will enable dividend payments to shareholders.

The Board of Directors has fixed the close of business on November 27, 2023 as the record date for determination of the shareholders entitled to attend and vote at the Special General Meeting or any adjournment thereof.

A copy of the Notice of Special General Meeting and Form of Proxy (the "Notice") and associated information can be found on the Company's website at http://www.borrdrilling.com and is attached to this press release. The Notice and associated information will also be distributed to shareholders by normal distribution methods.

Hamilton, Bermuda

1 December, 2023

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

CONTACT:

Questions should be directed to: Magnus Vaaler, CFO, +44 1224 289208

