Borr Drilling Limited - Notification of PDMR transaction

News provided by

Borr Drilling Limited

06 Mar, 2024, 01:20 ET

HAMILTON, Bermuda, March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Drew Holdings Ltd., a close associate of Mr. Tor Olav Trøim, has on 5 March, 2024, bought 200,000 common shares in Borr Drilling Limited at an average price of $5.9962 per share. Mr. Trøim is the chairman of Borr's board and thus, as per the Market Abuse Directive, a person discharging managerial responsibilities in Borr (a «PDMR»).

Mr. Trøim and his close associates will, following the completion of this transaction, own 16,022,385 shares in Borr Drilling.

A completed PDMR form reflecting the above is attached hereto.

Hamilton, Bermuda

6 March 2024

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements in Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation and section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

CONTACT:
Questions should be directed to: Magnus Vaaler, CFO, +44 1224 289208

The following files are available for download:

SOURCE Borr Drilling Limited

Also from this source

Borr Drilling Limited - Announces Pricing of Additional $200 Million Offering of 10.000% Senior Secured Notes due 2028

Borr Drilling Limited (the "Company") (NYSE and OSE: BORR) announced today that its wholly-owned subsidiary Borr IHC Limited has priced an offering...

Borr Drilling Limited - Q4 2023 Presentation

Please find enclosed the presentation of Borr Drilling Limited's fourth quarter 2023 results to be held on the webcast/conference call at 15:00 CET...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Oil & Energy

Image1

Utilities

Image1

Mining & Metals

Image1

Mining & Metals

News Releases in Similar Topics