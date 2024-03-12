HAMILTON, Bermuda, March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Drew Holdings Ltd., a close associate of Mr. Tor Olav Trøim, has on 11 March, 2024, bought 200,000 common shares in Borr Drilling Limited at an average price of NOK 66.60 per share. Mr. Trøim is the chairman of Borr's board and thus, as per the Market Abuse Directive, a person discharging managerial responsibilities in Borr (a «PDMR»).

Mr. Trøim and his close associates will, following the completion of this transaction, own 16,222,385 shares in Borr Drilling.

A completed PDMR form reflecting the above is attached hereto.

Hamilton, Bermuda

12 March 2024

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements in Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation and section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

CONTACT:

Questions should be directed to: Magnus Vaaler, CFO, +44 1224 289208

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/borr-drilling-limited/r/borr-drilling-limited---notification-of-pdmr-transaction,c3944264

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Public/16983/3944264/b531da411256854a.pdf 240312 PDMR Form Drew

SOURCE Borr Drilling Limited