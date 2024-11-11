Borr Drilling Limited - Notification of PDMR transaction

News provided by

Borr Drilling Limited

Nov 11, 2024, 01:09 ET

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Nov. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Drew Holdings Ltd., a close associate of Mr. Tor Olav Trøim, has on 8 November, 2024, bought 1,500,000 common shares in Borr Drilling Limited at an average price of $3.9335 per share. Mr. Trøim is the chairman of Borr's board and thus, as per the Market Abuse Directive, a person discharging managerial responsibilities in Borr (a «PDMR»).

Mr. Trøim and his close associates will, following the completion of this transaction, own 17,722,385 shares in Borr Drilling.

A completed PDMR form reflecting the above is attached hereto.

Hamilton, Bermuda

11 November 2024

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements in Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation and section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

CONTACT:

Questions should be directed to: Magnus Vaaler, CFO, +44 1224 289208

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/borr-drilling-limited/r/borr-drilling-limited---notification-of-pdmr-transaction,c4063950

The following files are available for download:

SOURCE Borr Drilling Limited

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

Borr Drilling Limited - Q3 2024 Presentation

Please find enclosed the presentation of Borr Drilling Limited's third quarter 2024 results to be held on the webcast/conference call at 15:00 CET...

Borr Drilling Limited - Grant of Restricted Stock Units

The Board of Directors of Borr Drilling Limited (the "Company") (OSE and NYSE "BORR") informs that it has resolved to grant 136,612 Restricted Stock...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Oil & Energy

Oil & Energy

Utilities

Utilities

Accounting News & Issues

Accounting News & Issues

News Releases in Similar Topics