Borr Drilling Limited - Special General Meeting Results Notification

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Dec. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Borr Drilling Limited (the "Company") (NYSE : BORR) and (OSE: BORR) advises that a Special General Meeting of the Company was held on December 22, 2023 at 10:00 local time, at the Registered Office of the Company, 2nd Floor, S.E. Pearman Building, 9 Par-la-Ville Road, Hamilton HM 11, Bermuda.

The following resolution was approved by the Company's shareholders:

"To approve a reduction of the Share Premium account of the Company from US$2,290,578,712 to US$ 290,578,712 by the transfer of US$2,000,000,000 of the Share Premium to the Company's Contributed Surplus account, with effect from December 22, 2023."

Questions should be directed to:
Magnus Vaaler,
CFO, +44 1224 289208

