Borr Drilling Limited - Written resolution approved - Senior Unsecured Convertible Bond Loan 2023/2028

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Borr Drilling Limited (the "Company") has today been advised by the Nordic Trustee AS that, pursuant to the summons for a written resolution dated 2 October 2024 for the Company's senior unsecured convertible bonds with ISIN NO0012828187 (the "Bonds"), the written resolutions have today been resolved and approved by the bondholders.

