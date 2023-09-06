Borr Drilling Limited to Present at the Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chief Executive Officer, Patrick Schorn, of Borr Drilling Limited (the "Company") (NYSE: BORR) (OSE: BORR) will present at the Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference in New York City today, Wednesday, September 6, 2023, at 1:50 pm EDT.

A copy of the presentation to be held is available on the Company's website at www.borrdrilling.com and enclosed to this release.

6 September 2023

Hamilton, Bermuda

CONTACT:

Questions should be directed to: Magnus Vaaler, CFO, +44 1224 289208

