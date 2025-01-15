Borr Drilling Limited to Present at the Fearnley Securities' Annual Offshore Drilling Seminar

News provided by

Borr Drilling Limited

Jan 15, 2025, 08:53 ET

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Borr Drilling Limited (the "Company") (NYSE: BORR) will present at the Fearnley Securities' Annual Offshore Drilling Seminar in New York and London on January 15 and 16, 2025, respectively.

A copy of the presentation to be held is available on the Company's website at www.borrdrilling.com and enclosed to this release.

Hamilton, Bermuda
15 January 2025

Questions should be directed to: Magnus Vaaler, CFO, +44 1224 289208

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/borr-drilling-limited/r/borr-drilling-limited-to-present-at-the-fearnley-securities--annual-offshore-drilling-seminar,c4091793

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Public/16983/4091793/8942efb7f4c2bf64.pdf

Borr Drilling - Fearnleys 2025 presentation

SOURCE Borr Drilling Limited

