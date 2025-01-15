Borr Drilling Limited to Present at the Fearnley Securities' Annual Offshore Drilling Seminar

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Borr Drilling Limited (the "Company") (NYSE: BORR) will present at the Fearnley Securities' Annual Offshore Drilling Seminar in New York and London on January 15 and 16, 2025, respectively.

A copy of the presentation to be held is available on the Company's website at www.borrdrilling.com and enclosed to this release.

Hamilton, Bermuda

15 January 2025

Questions should be directed to: Magnus Vaaler, CFO, +44 1224 289208

