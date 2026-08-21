Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA: annual press conference - preliminary results fiscal year 2025/2026

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Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA

Aug 21, 2026, 04:41 ET

DORTMUND, Germany, Aug. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The annual press conference of Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA regarding the preliminary results for the financial year 2025/2026 will take place in Dortmund today on 11:30 CET. The conference can be followed real-time via LIVE-Stream hosted at http://www.bvb.de/tv as well as at our IR website http://aktie.bvb.de.

Dortmund, August 21st, 2026

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA
Borussia Dortmund Geschäftsführungs-GmbH

Contact:
Dr. Robin Steden
Inhouse Counsel / Investor Relations

SOURCE Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA

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