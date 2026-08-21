Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA: Borussia Dortmund publishes preliminary figures for the 2025/2026 financial year

DORTMUND, Germany, Aug. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In the 2025/2026 financial year, Borussia Dortmund generated consolidated revenue of EUR 460.5 million (previous year: EUR 526.0 million). The EUR 65.5 million decrease is attributable in particular to TV marketing, as Borussia Dortmund failed to reach the round of 16 in the UEFA Champions League this financial year after having advanced to the quarter-finals the previous year. Furthermore, due to the timing of the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup, the Group recorded lower income from this competition in the 2025/2026 financial year. By contrast, advertising income increased once again. Consolidated total operating proceeds (consolidated revenue plus gross transfer proceeds generated) declined year on year by EUR 52.4 million to EUR 537.2 million (previous year: EUR 589.6 million). The consolidated net loss for the financial year 2025/2026 amounted to EUR 21.7 million (previous year: consolidated net profit for the year of EUR 6.5 million).

Earnings before taxes (EBT) amounted to EUR -20.3 million (previous year: EUR 9.5 million); earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) amounted to EUR 92.2 million (previous year: EUR 115.9 million).

Consolidated revenue amounted to EUR 460.5 million (previous year: EUR 526.0 million), of which EUR 50.3 million (previous year: EUR 55.2 million) in income from match operations, EUR 157.9 million (previous year: EUR 153.6 million) in advertising income, EUR 168.5 million (previous year: EUR 227.2 million) in income from TV marketing, EUR 38.7 million (previous year: EUR 40.0 million) in merchandising income, and EUR 45.1 million (previous year: EUR 50.0 million) in conference, catering and miscellaneous income.

Net transfer income, which comprises gross transfer proceeds less residual carrying amounts, other derecognised items and transfer costs, amounted to EUR 59.3 million (previous year: EUR 37.8 million).

The Group's personnel expenses decreased by EUR 8.4 million from EUR 268.3 million to EUR 259.9 million in the financial year ended. Depreciation, amortisation and write-downs within the Group rose by EUR 6.1 million from EUR 105.3 million to EUR 111.4 million. The Group's other operating expenses were down EUR 16.9 million year on year from EUR 162.3 million to EUR 145.4 million.

The consolidated financial result declined by EUR 0.1 million from EUR -1.0 million to EUR -1.1 million and the net tax expense amounted to EUR 1.4 million (previous year: EUR 3.0 million).

The above information relates to preliminary key figures for the Borussia Dortmund Group calculated in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRSs).

In the separate financial statements of Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA prepared in accordance with the German Commercial Code (HGB), the Company reported a net loss for the year of EUR 17.1 million (previous year: net income for the year of EUR 7.7 million). Due to the net loss for the year, no dividend payment can be proposed to the Annual General Meeting for the financial year 2025/2026.

Based on current projections, Borussia Dortmund expects a consolidated net profit of EUR 0 million to EUR 10 million for the 2026/2027 financial year. This guidance may be revised during the 2026/2027 financial year due to transfer deals or if actual events differ from the forward-looking statements – in particular those relating to sporting success. The above guidance relates to the forecasts of the Borussia Dortmund Group calculated in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRSs).

Dortmund, 21 August 2026



Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA

Borussia Dortmund Geschäftsführungs-GmbH

At 11:30 a.m. today in Dortmund, Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA will hold an annual press conference on the preliminary figures for the 2025/2026 financial year, which can be live-streamed online at https://aktie.bvb.de/en.

Contact:

Dr. Robin Steden

Inhouse Counsel / Investor Relations

SOURCE Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA