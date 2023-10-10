BOS and Tenstorrent Partner to Develop Automotive Semiconductor

News provided by

Tenstorrent

10 Oct, 2023, 05:00 ET

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 10th, BOS Semiconductors, a South Korean automotive semiconductor startup, announced that it is partnering with Tenstorrent, an AI semiconductor company based in North America, to develop automotive SoC(System-on-chip) semiconductors for automobile and automobile part manufacturers. 

As part of this agreement, BOS will license Tenstorrent's AI Tensix core technology to incorporate into BOS Semiconductors' line of automotive SoCs. Tensix cores are a key element of Tenstorrent's proprietary AI accelerator chips that are optimized for handling high performance workloads necessary for complex features required for future mobility. Combining BOS Semiconductors' expertise in automotive SoC design with Tenstorrent's next-generation AI technology will provide a solid foundation for securing a leadership position in the market that both companies can build upon together.

"The automotive industry is facing more technical challenges and innovations than ever before," said Jim Keller, CEO of Tenstorrent. "Jaehong Park and BOS Semiconductors have a great vision for a line of SoCs based on our technology that will be ideal for meeting this moment."

BOS Semiconductors CEO Jaehong Park said, "Through our collaboration with Tenstorrent, we expect to develop low-power and high-performance automotive SoC semiconductors that improve processing speed, accuracy, and power efficiency. This will enable us to compete successfully in the automotive semiconductor market that is rapidly evolving around new technologies such as connected vehicles and autonomous driving."

About Tenstorrent:

Tenstorrent is a next-generation computing company that builds computers for AI. Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, with U.S. offices in Austin, Texas, and Silicon Valley, and global offices in Belgrade, Tokyo, and Bangalore, Tenstorrent brings together experts in the field of computer architecture, ASIC design, advanced systems, and neural network compilers. Tenstorrent is backed by Hyundai Motor Group, Samsung Catalyst Fund, Eclipse Ventures and Real Ventures, among others.

For more information on Tenstorrent, visit www.tenstorrent.com or contact [email protected].

About BOS Semiconductors:

BOS Semiconductors is a company established by CEO Jaehong Park and other well-known industry veterans with successful track records in developing mobile and automotive SoC semiconductors. Within just one year since its establishment, BOS Semiconductors secured more than 10 billion Korean Won in funding from Hyundai Motor Group, Kia, and multiple VC firms. BOS Semiconductors is currently developing automotive SoC semiconductor products required for future vehicles.

For more information on BOS Semiconductors, visit https://www.bos-semi.com/ or contact [email protected].

SOURCE Tenstorrent

Also from this source

Tenstorrent Selects Samsung Foundry to Manufacture Next-Generation AI Chiplet

Tenstorrent, a company that sells AI processors and licenses AI and RISC-V IP, announced today that it selected Samsung Foundry to bring...
Tenstorrent Raises a $100M Strategic Up-round Co-led by Hyundai Motor Group and the Samsung Catalyst Fund

Tenstorrent Raises a $100M Strategic Up-round Co-led by Hyundai Motor Group and the Samsung Catalyst Fund

Tenstorrent is pleased to announce that it closed a $100M strategic financing up-round led by Hyundai Motor Group and Samsung Catalyst Fund, with...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Semiconductors

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Automotive

Image1

Licensing

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.