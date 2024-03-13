Tenstorrent and MosChip Partner on High Performant RISC-V Design

SANTA CLARA, Calif., March 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --Tenstorrent and MosChip Technologies announced today that they are partnering on design for Tenstorrent's cutting-edge RISC-V solutions. In selecting MosChip Technologies, Tenstorrent stands to strongly advance both its own and its customers' development of RISC-V solutions as they work together on Physical Design, DFT, Verification, and RTL Design services.

"MosChip Technologies is special in that they have unparalleled tape out expertise in design services, with more than 200 multi-million gate ASICs under their belt", said David Bennett, CCO of Tenstorrent. "Partnering with MosChip enables us to design the strongest RISC-V solution we can to serve ourselves, our partners, and our customers alike."

MosChip brings commitment-to-success to this partnership with Tenstorrent. Throughout the engagement thus far, MosChip has demonstrated the flexibility, exceptional expertise, and resourcefulness required to quickly accomplish on-time and quality deliverables for Tenstorrent's cutting-edge RISC-V core development.

"Tenstorrent is delivering highly customized, high-performance AI and RISC-V chiplets", said CEO of MosChip, Srinivasa Kakumanu. "In testing simulations done thus far, we've determined that Tenstorrent's RISC-V core is one of the highest performing CPUs we've seen. We're extremely excited to work with Tenstorrent on continuing to deliver groundbreaking AI hardware and solutions''.

About Tenstorrent

Tenstorrent is a next-generation computing company that builds computers for AI. Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, with U.S. offices in Austin, Texas, and Silicon Valley, and global offices in Belgrade, Tokyo, Bangalore, and Seoul, Tenstorrent brings together experts in the field of computer architecture, ASIC design, advanced systems, and neural network compilers. Tenstorrent is backed by Eclipse Ventures and Real Ventures, among others. Learn more at tenstorrent.com.

About MosChip Technologies

MosChip Technologies Limited is a publicly traded semiconductor and system design services company headquartered in Hyderabad, India, with 1,300+ engineers located in Silicon Valley USA, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Ahmedabad, and Pune. MosChip provides turn-key digital and mixed-signal ASIC design and product engineering services, analog IP, software, and system design solutions. Over the past 2 decades, MosChip has developed and shipped millions of connectivity ICs. For more information, visit www.moschip.com.

