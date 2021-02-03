Bosch and Mitchell Introduce New Target System for Static ADAS Calibration

The MD-TS21 uses Bosch's best-in-class vehicle coverage, patented technology and industrial-grade digital cameras to automatically measure the distance and angles of targets in relation to the vehicle. With the help of guided lasers, technicians can easily adjust the target board and radar reflector positioning in minutes, without the need for plumb bobs, tape measures and mirrors. The system is controlled by the accompanying MD-500 wireless tablet and its positioning software that features an intuitive user interface designed to reduce errors and improve calibration efficiency. This helps maintain a high level of precision while decreasing labor time, providing additional support for proper, safe repair.

"Right now we outsource all of our ADAS calibration work," said Mike Rosanova, director of operations for Collision Repair Experts and Fix Auto Edmonton. "That increases cycle time, adds to our costs and can even lower customer satisfaction. With the MD-TS21, we can bring that work and the revenue it generates in-house."

Together, the MD-TS21 and MD-500 deliver a complete solution for diagnostic scanning, static and dynamic calibration, and repair blueprinting. In October, Bosch and Mitchell announced the launch of the MD-500. The wireless tablet combines Bosch's market-leading hardware and diagnostics expertise with the mobility of Mitchell's cloud-based software—including Mitchell Cloud Estimating and its Integrated Repair Procedures. Repair planners can use it to perform pre- and post-scans, write estimates, take photos, link directly to OEM repair procedures from Diagnostic Trouble Codes (DTCs), and automatically upload pre-scan, post-scan and calibration reports.

"Automobile complexity continues to increase, making static and dynamic calibration essential," said Michael Simon, director of strategic accounts at Bosch Automotive Service Solutions. "Through our collaboration with Mitchell, we've brought to market innovative diagnostic tools that aid technicians in the efficient, accurate and safe repair of collision-damaged vehicles."

Once the calibration is complete, Mitchell's new calibration report is automatically attached to the job in Mitchell Connect. The report can then be shared electronically with vehicle owners or insurance carriers to expedite payment, while also providing the essential artifacts to properly document the repair.

"The MD-TS21, MD-500 and Mitchell's cloud-based solutions were created to help repairers exceed customer expectations, enhance profitability and safely return vehicle owners to the road," said Jack Rozint, senior vice president of repair sales at Mitchell. "Other systems may take 20 minutes or more to set up. They may also require extra manual work and specialized training for each vehicle model. The MD-TS21 target system is intended to streamline the calibration process, guiding technicians through each step on the MD-500. In addition, the system's digital cameras quickly align the targets—making it possible for even new users to efficiently and accurately perform all three main types of static calibration using targets, mats or mirrors."

Facilities interested in ordering the MD-TS21 and MD-500 or learning more can visit the Mitchell website.

