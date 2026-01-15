Bosch Brings the Future to the Jobsite with an AI-Powered Experience and New 18V Solutions at World of Concrete 2026

Booth visitors can engage with live tool demos and customize work gear at first-of-its-kind sticker station

MT. PROSPECT, Ill., Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- During this year's World of Concrete tradeshow in Las Vegas, Bosch Power Tools, a global leader for power tools, measuring tools and accessories, will expand its portfolio with the launch of a new product category. The brand will also offer an exclusive preview of the innovations driving its 2026 product roadmap.

The Bosch Power Tools World of Concrete 2026 booth features a first-of-its-kind AI-powered experience alongside the latest 18V solutions designed to make work seamless.

"We can't wait to hit the concrete hard at World of Concrete and connect with real workers. We're excited to show how we've innovated to deliver a better and more expansive tool lineup, equipping them with what they need to tackle tough tasks on the jobsite," said John Paul Marcantonio, North American President and CEO for Bosch Power Tools. "Feedback from the trades is the engine that drives our innovation. This new lineup of tools and accessories delivers the performance, reliability, and compatibility across our 18V platform that makes a real difference on the jobsite."

John Paul Marcantonio, the new President and CEO of Bosch Power Tools North America, along with his leadership team, will introduce the latest product additions at the first press conference of the tradeshow. The event will take place on Jan. 20, 2026, at 8:30 a.m. PST in room N251 of the Las Vegas Convention Center. Immediately following, media will be invited to a Post-Conference Media Workshop in the Bosch booth (O30616) where they can get hands on with the new products and connect with product managers in a dedicated, quiet space.

From skill-based competitions to immersive demos and live entertainment, the booth will showcase the transformative power of having a Bosch tool in your hands. The brand will host media and content creator quiet hours from 9 a.m. – 10 a.m. PST on Tuesday, and 9:30 a.m. – 10 a.m. PST on Wednesday and Thursday. Bosch will also offer a full schedule of fun, interactive experiences at its World of Concrete booth, to celebrate the workers who give it all on the jobsite.

Daily Onsite Activities:

AI Hard Hat Sticker Station: Experience the world's first-ever AI-Powered Custom Hard Hat Sticker Station. Enter a short prompt and watch AI generate and print a one-of-a-kind Bosch hard hat sticker. The perfect jobsite-ready badge to Conquer Concrete #LikeABosch.

Virtual Activities:

YouTube Livestream: On January 21 at 2 p.m. PST, Bosch will host a livestream on YouTube giving offsite viewers an exclusive virtual tour of the booth and a first look at the new tools revealed during the press conference.

On January 21 at 2 p.m. PST, Bosch will host a livestream on YouTube giving offsite viewers an exclusive virtual tour of the booth and a first look at the new tools revealed during the press conference. Real-Time Social Media Content: Follow along live as Bosch shares updates on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and more using #BoschWOC26.

For more information on the booth and products showcased at World of Concrete, visit the Press Room at pressroom.boschtools.com or connect with Bosch on Facebook and Instagram.

About Bosch

Having established a presence in North America in 1906, today the Bosch Group employs 42,000 associates in more than 100 locations in the North American region (as of Dec. 31, 2023). Bosch generated consolidated sales of $16.5 billion in the U.S., Mexico and Canada in 2023. For more information visit www.bosch.us, www.bosch.mx and www.bosch.ca.

The Bosch Group is a leading global supplier of technology and services. It employs roughly 429,000 associates worldwide (as of December 31, 2023). The company generated sales of $99 billion in 2023. Its operations are divided into four business sectors: Mobility, Industrial Technology, Consumer Goods, and Energy and Building Technology. With its business activities, the company aims to use technology to help shape universal trends such as automation, electrification, digitalization, connectivity, and an orientation to sustainability. In this context, Bosch's broad diversification across regions and industries strengthens its innovativeness and robustness. Bosch uses its proven expertise in sensor technology, software, and services to offer customers cross-domain solutions from a single source. It also applies its expertise in connectivity and artificial intelligence in order to develop and manufacture user-friendly, sustainable products. With technology that is "Invented for life," Bosch wants to help improve quality of life and conserve natural resources. The Bosch Group comprises Robert Bosch GmbH and its roughly 470 subsidiary and regional companies in over 60 countries. Including sales and service partners, Bosch's global manufacturing, engineering, and sales network covers nearly every country in the world. Bosch's innovative strength is key to the company's further development. At 136 locations across the globe, Bosch employs some 90,000 associates in research and development, of which nearly 48,000 are software engineers.

