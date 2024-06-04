Bosch Power Tools Expands its Line of 18V Cordless Offerings to Provide New Product Solutions for Hard-Working Tradesmen

The brand's latest product drop broadens its tool offerings for tough cutting, drilling and debris removing applications

18V Brushless 5 In. Deep Cut Band Saw: High-Performance with 5-inch Cutting Capacity

18V Brushless Planer: Fast Blade Changing Technology

PROFACTOR™ 18V Connected-Ready ¾ In. Impact Wrench with Friction Ring and Thru-Hole: Three Speed/Torque Settings for Greater Power Input

MT. PROSPECT, Ill., June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Bosch Power Tools introduced a new variety of products including an 18V deep cut band saw, planer, impact wrench and blower, continuing to expand its cordless portfolio to support a variety of applications that trade workers execute on the jobsite everyday. With features like brushless motors, tool-less accessory changes and ergonomic tool designs, this new lineup of products includes built-in innovations to provide a powerful cordless experience and precision when used by workers.

Bosch’s expanded lineup of 18V cordless tool offerings are ready to support hardworking tradesmen as they execute tough cutting, drilling and debris removing applications on the jobsite.

"After launching several new cordless solutions at World of Concrete earlier this year, we are bringing even more new tools to market in 2024 to help make hard workers' efforts on the jobsite simpler and seamless, such as the new 5 In. Deep Cut Band Saw. This new cutting solution is built to execute clean cuts through larger materials with ease and offer tool-free blade change technology, to help workers on our 18V platform transition from task to task quickly. Also, the PROFACTOR™ 18V 3/4in. High Torque Impact Wrench features 1,620 Ft.-Lbs. of breakaway torque and 1,180 Ft.-Lbs. of controlled max fastening torque, making this tool a bolt-busting powerhouse with three-speed settings to quickly release and fasten bolts, nut, and anchors in heavy equipment applications, giving the worker more precise control, even when tackling demanding tasks," said Steve Shepherd, Vice President, Portfolio Management & Business Strategy for Bosch Power Tools North America.

Cordless Solutions

18V 5 In. Deep Cut Band Saw (GCB18V-5N) & 18V 5 In. Deep Cut Bandsaw with (2) 6.0Ah Battery Kit (GCB18V-5B26) 5 In. Cutting Capacity – Cuts cleanly through larger materials with ease Brushless Motor – Delivers efficient performance while maximizing battery runtime Blade Guard – Allows for tool-free blade changes and enhanced user protection while cutting Adjustable Material Guide – Tailors the position of the cutting area for close, accurate cuts Ergonomic Design – Allows for optimal two-handed operation for greater balance and control



18V Brushless Planer (GHO18V-26N) Brushless Motor – Powerful motor delivers 13,600 rpms to handle any application Safe Blade Change – Accessible drum belt allows the user to place the blade drum at the desired position without having to touch it Fast and Easy Blade Changes – Fast blade changes can occur without adjustment, thanks to a dual blade changing system. Higher Planning Depth – Fulfilling different user applications needs by providing a 3/32 In. Max planning depth Blade Storage Slot – Blade replacement offered as 1 extra blade is already included in the kit



PROFACTOR™ 18V ¾" Square Impact Wrench (GDS18V-1180CN) & PROFACTOR 18V ¾" Square Impact Wrench with (2) 8.0Ah Battery Kit (GDS18V-1180CB28) ¾" Anvil with Friction Ring and Through Hole – Enables tool-less socket installation with secure socket retention High-Torque Wrench – Delivers up to 1180 Ft.-Lbs. of fastening torque and 1620 Ft.-Lbs. max breakaway torque Controlled Driving Power – Features 3 speed settings (0-800/1,300 /1,750 rpm) to manage and prevent overdriving Three Speed/Torque Settings – Provides greater control over power output (0-800 / 1,300 / 1,750 rpm) Auto Stop – Shuts the tool off when screw head is flush with the workpiece to help prevent overdriving, making repetitive driving easier and more consistent



PROFACTOR™ 18V Brushless Blower (GBL18V-450N) Variable Speed – Finger touch dial speed control to maximize operating time and amplify power Better Control – Soft-start feature for greater tool control as the tool starts up Enhanced Performance – Features top air speed at 123 MPH and air volume of 459 CFM Gas-like Performance – BITURBO brushless motor delivers power and speed comparable to gas blower Low Noise – Making sounds at 64 dB, the tools is quieter than dishwashers/vacuums



Dust Removal Solution

Bluetooth ® Dust Control Auto-Start System (GCA30- 42K ) & Bluetooth ® Dust Control Auto-Start Remote (GCA30-42) Open System Compatibility – System can be utilized with Bosch or competitor 18V tools and corded dust extractors Remote Control Button – Allows the transmitter to manually start or stop the dust extractor P54 Protection – Offers dust and water protection in a tough jobsite environment LED Status Indicator – Visibly identifies the connection strength between the receiver and the transmitter, even in low-light work environments Vibration Detection Sensor – Detects when the 18V power tool is turned on or off



For more information on the new Bosch Power Tools products, visit our Press Room at pressroom.boschtools.com/or connect with Bosch Power Tools on Facebook and Instagram.

