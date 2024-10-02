Bosch Power Tools Launches Over 30 New Tools, Unveiling Brand-First Category Innovations and Expansion of 18V Cordless Platform

"This year, we've expanded on our cordless product portfolio across numerous trade industries in an effort to meet the demands of every hard worker putting in hours on the jobsite," said Philipp Gosau, Regional Portfolio Owner for Bosch Power Tools North America. "Our latest tools, including the 18V Cordless Palm Router, Angle Grinders, a new generation of interior leveling lasers, and brand-first products like the hand tool utility knife collection and 18V Press Tool Kits, offer features like durability, ergonomic designs, and powerful brushless motor technology, ensuring workers can tackle every task with confidence."

To celebrate the latest product launch, the global leader for power tools, measuring tools, and accessories hosted an exclusive unveiling event yesterday in Rosemont, Illinois, welcoming attendees from across the country for a sneak peek at the new tools in the brand's Chicagoland backyard. In addition to product demonstration stations and onsite discussions from the company's product managers and executives, the event included a live Q&A, photos and autographs with Chicago Cubs 2016 World Series MVP, Ben Zobrist.

The event, powered by Bosch Power Tools' enthusiasm for the new lineup, provided a first look at its cutting-edge solutions that give workers more precise control, even when tackling demanding tasks. The new portfolio, designed with user insights in mind, emphasizes the brand's ongoing commitment to delivering high-quality tools and the latest industry innovations.

Nailers & Staplers

18V Brushless 15-Gauge Angled Finish Nailer (GNH18V-15MA) and 18V Brushless 16-Gauge Angled Finish Nailer (GNH18V-16MA) One-Handed Activation – Helps streamline work and avoid interruption Wide View Contact Tip – Provides superior line of sight and precise positioning of nails Easy Depth Adjustment – With ergonomic thumb wheel for quick, stepless changes

18V Brushless 18-Gauge Brad Nailer (GNH18V-18M) One-Handed Activation – Helps streamline work and avoid interruption Easy Depth Adjustment – With ergonomic thumb wheel for quick, stepless changes Intuitive User Interface – Allows for quick toggling between single and bump-fire modes, activates the LED light and delivers service alerts

18V Brushless 18-Gauge Narrow Crown Stapler (GTH18V-18M) One-Handed Activation – Helps streamline work and avoid interruption Easy Depth Adjustment – With ergonomic thumb wheel for quick, stepless changes Intuitive User Interface – Allows for quick toggling between single and bump-fire modes, activates the LED light and delivers service alerts

Nailer Accessories Complete System Solution – Full range of nails and staples in various lengths, providing a comprehensive Bosch system



Routers

18V Brushless Colt™ Palm Router (GKF18V-25) and Palm Router L-BOXX Pro Kit (1x 4Ah) + Plunge Base, Edge Guide & Vac Adapters (GKF18V-25PL14) Optimal Performance and Portability – With the best power-to-size ration in its class Rough and Fine Depth Adjustment – For precise cuts in 1/64 In. increments, with a max depth cut of 1 - 11/32 In. Simplified, Flip-and-Release Spindle Lock Lever – For quick and easy bit changes



Plumbing Press Tools

18V 24KN Press Tool Kit (GPT18V-24L14) Compact Design – Optimized for smaller diameter pipes Clamping Force – Delivers fast, reliable pipe connections without a torch or solder, even when water is present Approximately 3-Second Cycle Time – For fast, efficient pipe pressing with consistent results

18V 32KN Press Tool Kit (GPT18V-32L14) Elongated Design – Optimized for larger diameter pipes Clamping Force – Delivers fast, reliable pipe connections without a torch or solder, even when water is present Rotatable Head – Provides flexibility for use on pipes at various angles and in hard-to-reach areas

Standard Press Jaw and Compact Press Jaws Pipe Fitting Application – Ideal for fitting copper and stainless steel pipes Increase Productivity – Eliminate the hassle of conventional pipe fitting Available in a Range of Sizes – For use on ½ In. to 2 In. pipe and tubing



Impact Drivers & Wrenches

18V 1/4 In. Hex Impact Driver (GDR18V-1950C) Powerful, Brushless Motor – Delivers 1,950 In.-Lbs. of torque with long runtime Three Speed/Torque Settings – For greater control over power output (800/2,300/3,400 rpm) Ergonomic Design – Promotes comfort and reduces fatigue on the job

18V 3/8 In. Impact Wrench with Friction Ring (GDS18V-230C) Powerful, Efficient Motor – Delivers up to 230 Ft.-Lbs. of fastening torque and 400 Ft.-Lbs. of max breakaway torque 3/8 In. Anvil with Friction Ring – Allows for fast socket changes and a more secure fit Two Preset Modes – Make repetitive driving easier and more consistent



Angle Grinders

4 ½ In. Angle Grinder with Lock-On Paddle Switch (GWS11-450P) Powerful 11-Amp Motor – Delivers 11,000 rpm in a compact design KickBack Control – Helps shut off the tool if wheel gets into a binding situation Restart Protection – Helps prevent accidental tool startup if power supply is interrupted

4-1/2 In. Angle Grinder with No Lock-On Paddle Switch and Brake system (GWS12-450PBD) Powerful 12-Amp Motor – Delivers 11,500 rpm in a compact design KickBack Control – Helps shut off the tool if wheel gets into a binding situation Restart Protection – Helps prevent accidental tool startup if power supply is interrupted

5 In. Angle Grinder (GWS14-50), 5 In. Angle Grinder with Brake system (GWS14- 50B ), 5 In. Angle Grinder with Lock-On Paddle Switch (GWS14-50P) and 5 In. Angle Grinder with No Lock-On Paddle Switch and Brake system (GWS14-50PBD) Powerful, Compact Grinder – Delivers 11,500 rpm in a compact design KickBack Control – Helps shut off the tool if wheel gets into a binding situation Enhanced Motor Cooling – Provides better air flow and dust protection

6 In. Angle Grinder (GWS14-60) and 6 In. Angle Grinder with No Lock-On Paddle Switch (GWS14-60PD) Powerful 13-Amp Motor – Delivers 9,700 rpm in a compact design KickBack Control – Helps shut off the tool if wheel gets into a binding situation Restart Protection – Helps prevent accidental tool startup if power supply is interrupted

5 In. X-LOCK Angle Grinder with No Lock-On Paddle Switch and Brake system (GWX14-50PBD) and 6 In. X-LOCK Angle Grinder with No Lock-On Paddle Switch and Brake system (GWX14-60PBD) X-LOCK Advantage – Provides up to 5X faster accessory changes KickBack Control – Helps shut off the tool if wheel gets into a binding situation Restart Protection – Help prevent accidental tool startup if power supply is interrupted



Circular Saw

Cordless 7-1/4 In. Circular Saw (GKS18V-25N) 2-1/2 In. Cut Capacity – Allows for easy cutting through 2x material across entire bevel range Electronic Convenience Brake – Quickly stops the blade for less downtime between repeated cuts Biturbo Brushless™ Technology – Featuring a brushless high-performance motor and drive-train system engineered to take full advantage of the additional power generated by CORE18V PROFACTOR™ batteries



Hand Tool Utility Knives

Retractable Utility Knife (H11-13000-1) Multi-Stage Cushioned Slide Button – Adjusts to three positions for greater cutting precision Tool-Free Blade Change – With one button for blade release and lock Robust Construction – For added durability in demanding tasks

Folding Utility Knife ( H11-11100-1) Thumb Rest – For added control and comfort when applying more force in tough materials Integrated Handle Blade Storage – For easy access to spare blades without having to open the knife One-Button Folding Lock – For fast and easy activation

( 18mm Snap-Off Utility Knife (H11-12100-1) One-Button Smooth Blade Advance – That locks in place at multiple cutting depths Integrated Blade Snap – For easy, quick access to fresh cutting edge without needing another tool Secured End Cap – Prevents blade from being retracted through the back of the tool



Hex Porcelain Tile Drill Bits

Optimized for Drilling in Hard Material – For fast, precise work in porcelain tile, marble tile, granite tile and more Up to 5x More Life – With carbide tip optimized for ceramic tile (vs. Bosch glass and tile drill bits) Hex Shank – Allows for maximum torque transmission and more secure connection in the chuck



Lasers & Scanners

18V 360⁰ Green-Beam Three-Plane Leveling and Alignment Laser (GLL330-80CG) Power Flexibility – Works with included CORE® 18V 4 Ah Battery or 4X C Cell alkaline batteries (sold separately) for less downtime on the job Bluetooth® connectivity – Allows set-up of the laser from across the room using paired smartphone and the Bosch Leveling Remote App Integrated Magnetic Mount – With strong magnets for versatile positioning options

3.7V Green-Beam Self-Leveling Cross-Line Laser (GLL100-42GL) and 3.7V 360⁰ Green-Beam Three-Plane Leveling and Alignment Lase (GLL300-42GL) USB-C Charging – For quick charging, even while in use Built-In Visimax™ Technology – Monitors power consumption to maximize line visibility and extend battery life Power Flexibility – Works with included rechargeable 3.7V Li-Ion 3.0 Ah battery or AA batteries (not included) for less downtime on the job

3.7V Green-Beam Self-Leveling Cross-Line Laser with Plumb Points (GCL165-42G) Green Beams and Points – Generates up to 4x brighter lines and points than standard red beams Jobsite Tough Construction – IP65-rated for dust-tight and water-resistant durability in tough jobsite conditions Outstanding Runtime – Delivers 8 hours of operation (when using Li-Ion battery) for all-day power

Wall Scanner (GMS120-27) IP54 Rating – And shock-absorbing rubber casing for durability Quick, Easy Detection – Helps detect live wires, metals and wood and steel studs behind drywall Power Flexibility – For use with AA or 3.7V Li-Ion batteries (sold separately) for less downtime on the job



For more information on the new Bosch Power Tools products, visit the Press Room at pressroom.boschtools.com or connect with Bosch Power Tools on Facebook and Instagram.

