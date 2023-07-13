Bosch Power Tools Partners with Dallas Area Habitat for Humanity Organization to Support More than 20 Local Homebuilding Efforts

News provided by

Bosch Power Tools

13 Jul, 2023, 09:32 ET

Bosch Donates Cordless Tools and Volunteers Time to Support the Dallas Community

DALLAS, July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On July 12th, several members of the Bosch Power Tools team gathered together at the Dallas Area Habitat for Humanity Wall Shop to help cut and build wall frames, an integral structural component to the 20+ homes being built in the area. This marked the official launch of the company's inaugural partnership with the organization that included a donation of some of Bosch's latest 18V cordless power tools, like the Miter Saw and Reciprocating Saw, to support local homebuilding efforts in Dallas.

Bosch Power Tools volunteers headed to the Dallas Area Habitat for Humanity Wall Shop to help build essential wall framing, using the brand’s donated Miter Saws.
"Bosch Power Tools is a proud partner of the Dallas Area Habitat for Humanity team helping to support the organization's admirable work to strengthen the local community through its affordable housing efforts," said Teresa Sabatino, Director of Brand Marketing Power Tools North America. "We're honored to support Habitat for Humanity's goal of building 20+ new homes across Dallas this year, providing volunteers and tools to support this effort."

The Bosch 18V tools donated will be supporting the future building efforts of Habitat for Humanity in Dallas for years to come. Each 18V product is designed for ease-of-use and can move from a shop to a warehouse or a home build location, supporting Habitat's builds from start to finish.

"The Bosch team was honored to work alongside the Core Volunteers at the Dallas Area Habitat for Humanity during this week's build," said an on-site Bosch volunteer. "Not only were we able to complete the interior framing for an entire home, but we met some of the families who will live in these homes once they are complete, helping us see first-hand how Habitat directly impacts the community."

This year, Bosch Power Tools is furthering their relationship within the Dallas community, making meaningful connections through a variety of avenues. Whether it's in the stands at an FC Dallas soccer game or on a Habitat home build site, Bosch is committed to supporting trade workers across the Dallas-area as their hard work drives the industry and expansion of this growing city.

"We are extremely grateful for this generous donation from Bosch Power Tools and are excited to kick-start our new partnership," said William Eubanks III, CEO of the Dallas Area Habitat for Humanity. "Support at this level not only furthers our mission of providing affordable housing to local families but also offers our build site managers the tools they need to make our construction efforts even more efficient. We had a great time getting down in the sawdust alongside the Bosch volunteers at our Wall Shop yesterday and look forward to using our new Bosch 18V cordless tools on several build sites this year."

To learn more about the Dallas Area Habitat for Humanity's community impact, visit their website at dallasareahabitat.org or connect with their organization on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter

For more information on the Bosch Power Tools' latest innovation, visit our Press Room at pressroom.boschtools.com or connect with Bosch Power Tools on Facebook and Instagram

About Bosch 

Having established a presence in North America in 1906, today the Bosch Group employs nearly 37,000 associates in more than 100 locations in the region (as of Dec. 31, 2022). According to preliminary 2022 figures, Bosch generated consolidated sales of $15 billion in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. For more information visit www.bosch.us, www.bosch.ca and www.bosch.mx

The Bosch Group is a leading global supplier of technology and services. It employs roughly 420,000 associates worldwide (as of Dec. 31, 2022). The company generated sales of $93.1 billion in 2022. Its operations are divided into four business sectors: Mobility Solutions, Industrial Technology, Consumer Goods, and Energy and Building Technology. As a leading IoT provider, Bosch offers innovative solutions for smart homes, Industry 4.0, and connected mobility. Bosch is pursuing a vision of mobility that is sustainable, safe, and exciting. It uses its expertise in sensor technology, software, and services, as well as its own IoT cloud, to offer its customers connected, cross-domain solutions from a single source. The Bosch Group's strategic objective is to facilitate connected living with products and solutions that either contain artificial intelligence (AI) or have been developed or manufactured with its help. Bosch improves quality of life worldwide with products and services that are innovative and spark enthusiasm. In short, Bosch creates technology that is "Invented for life." The Bosch Group comprises Robert Bosch GmbH and its roughly 440 subsidiary and regional companies in some 60 countries. Including sales and service partners, Bosch's global manufacturing, engineering, and sales network covers nearly every country in the world. The basis for the company's future growth is its innovative strength. At 128 locations across the globe, Bosch employs roughly 84,800 associates in research and development, of which more than 44,000 are software engineers. In North America, Bosch employs approximately 3,500 associates in research and development. Additional information is available online at www.bosch.com, www.iot.bosch.com, www.bosch-press.com, www.twitter.com/BoschPresse. 

About Dallas Area Habitat for Humanity

Through affordable homeownership opportunities, financial education, advocacy, and neighborhood empowerment programs, Dallas Habitat transforms families, revitalizes neighborhoods, and is working together to build a better Dallas. Strategically bringing together public and private funding, community leadership and vision, and thousands of volunteers — we will break the cycle of poverty and transform our communities. Using affordable homeownership as an anchor for hope, change, and stability, Dallas Habitat has served more than 2,100 low-income families since 1986, resulting in an investment of nearly $200 million in more than 25 Dallas area neighborhoods. Learn more at dallasareahabitat.org.

