Bosch Power Tools to Reveal New Cordless Products at World of Concrete 2025, Offering Hands-On, Concrete Busting Experiences

"We are thrilled to showcase our newest tools that will enhance efficiency for the trade workers who tackle tough jobs every day," said Steve Shepherd, Vice President and General Manager for Bosch Tools North America. "We took to heart the feedback we received through our trade research, and this latest round of cordless product launches was designed to meet worker's needs, helping to improve efficiency and productivity all on one 18V system."

Representatives from Bosch Power Tools will present the new additions to its lineup during World of Concrete's first press conference on Jan. 21, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. PST in room N251 of the Las Vegas Convention Center. Following the press conference from 9:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. PST, media participants will be led to a Post-Conference Media Workshop in the brand booth where they can get first-hand experience with the new products and engage with product managers in a quiet space fit for filming, and interviewing.

Throughout the rest of the week, Bosch Power Tools will host the various activities at their World of Concrete booth (#O31601) to help workers have fun and show them how the brand's latest innovations will make them feel invincible on the jobsite. Get in on the action at the Bosch Power Tools booth with daily interactive activities! Compete in hands-on tool challenges, enjoy games hosted by Mark Shunock, capture unforgettable photos, and enter to win exclusive prizes like custom-painted hard hats. Don't miss the Hard Workers Happy Hour with live music or personalized booth tours for creators and media. It's all happening daily—come experience the excitement!

Daily Activities:

Head-to-Head Challenges: Each day, at 11 a.m. , 1 p.m. , and 3 p.m. PT , show attendees can compete in a one-on-one challenge using some of Bosch's tools to break concrete and win prizes.

Product Challenges: Putting Bosch Power Tools products to the test, show participants can check out several product challenges including the legendary Brute 10 lb. Challenge and Dunk the 18V Revolve400 Rotary Laser bag toss.

Putting Bosch Power Tools products to the test, show participants can check out several product challenges including the legendary Brute 10 lb. Challenge and Dunk the 18V Revolve400 Rotary Laser bag toss. Interactive Games and Prizes: Hosted by a special guest, Mark Shunock of Vegas Golden Knights and Top Rank Boxing, attendees will participate in games and chances to win prizes each day at 10 a.m. , 12 p.m. , and 2 p.m. PT .

Bosch Power Tools Photo Experience: Attendees can experience unique photo opportunities and capture long-lasting memories of their tradeshow experience.

Attendees can experience unique photo opportunities and capture long-lasting memories of their tradeshow experience. Custom Painted Hard Hat Sweepstakes: Step into the Bosch Power Tools booth for a chance to win a custom painted hard hat by top NHL Goalie helmet artist Jason Livery.

Step into the Bosch Power Tools booth for a chance to win a custom painted hard hat by top NHL Goalie helmet artist Jason Livery. Hard Workers Happy Hour: From 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. PT , Tuesday and Wednesday, participants can enjoy a live music happy hour to meet and mingle with Bosch Power Tools and fellow attendees.

Creator and Media Booth Tours: Content creators and credentialed reporters can visit the Bosch Power Tools booth to interact with and use the new products, ask questions and receive personalized, one-on-one tours with product managers.

Virtual Activities:

YouTube Livestream: On January 22 at 2 p.m. PST , Bosch Power Tools will host a livestream exclusively on YouTube that gives viewers a tour of its World of Concrete booth, sharing details on the newest tools showcased at the conference, while providing participants a chance to win a Hydro Dipped Hard Hat.

Real-Time Social Media Content: Follow along as Bosch Power Tools shares live updates on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and more using #BoschWOC25.

For more information on the new Bosch Power Tools booth and products showcased at World of Concrete, visit the Press Room at pressroom.boschtools.com or connect with Bosch Power Tools on Facebook and Instagram.

About Bosch

Having established a presence in North America in 1906, today the Bosch Group employs 42,000 associates in more than 100 locations in the North American region (as of Dec. 31, 2023). Bosch generated consolidated sales of $16.5 billion in the U.S., Mexico and Canada in 2023. For more information visit www.bosch.us, www.bosch.mx and www.bosch.ca.

The Bosch Group is a leading global supplier of technology and services. It employs roughly 429,000 associates worldwide (as of December 31, 2023). The company generated sales of $99 billion in 2023. Its operations are divided into four business sectors: Mobility, Industrial Technology, Consumer Goods, and Energy and Building Technology. With its business activities, the company aims to use technology to help shape universal trends such as automation, electrification, digitalization, connectivity, and an orientation to sustainability. In this context, Bosch's broad diversification across regions and industries strengthens its innovativeness and robustness. Bosch uses its proven expertise in sensor technology, software, and services to offer customers cross-domain solutions from a single source. It also applies its expertise in connectivity and artificial intelligence in order to develop and manufacture user-friendly, sustainable products. With technology that is "Invented for life," Bosch wants to help improve quality of life and conserve natural resources. The Bosch Group comprises Robert Bosch GmbH and its roughly 470 subsidiary and regional companies in over 60 countries. Including sales and service partners, Bosch's global manufacturing, engineering, and sales network covers nearly every country in the world. Bosch's innovative strength is key to the company's further development. At 136 locations across the globe, Bosch employs some 90,000 associates in research and development, of which nearly 48,000 are software engineers.

