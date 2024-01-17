Bosch Power Tools to Unveil New Additions to Hardworking Tool and Accessory Lineup, Celebrate Hard Workers with Heavy-Duty Experiences at World of Concrete 2024

Bosch Power Tools

17 Jan, 2024, 09:42 ET

The Bosch booth to offer pros head-to-head challenges, hands-on experiences with new tools that conquer concrete, and VIP experiences

MT. PROSPECT, Ill., Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- At the annual World of Concrete tradeshow in Las Vegas, Bosch Power Tools – a global leader for power tools, measuring tools, and accessories – will unveil cutting-edge solutions, including new products that build on the brand's "commitment to cordless" and empower skilled trade workers to conquer concrete.

Bosch Power Tools will continue its commitment to celebrating hard workers by unveiling new additions to its power tool, measuring tool, and accessories lineup and through interactive experiences – including head-to-head challenges, hands-on demonstrations, photo experience, interactive games and more – at the 2024 World of Concrete tradeshow in Las Vegas, NV.
Representatives from Bosch will introduce the new additions to its power tools, measuring tools, and accessories lineup during World of Concrete's welcoming news conference on Jan. 23, 2024 at 8 a.m. PST in room N251 of the Las Vegas Convention Center, before kicking off 3 days of hands-on product demonstrations, head-to-head challenges and VIP experiences at the Bosch booth.

"Putting the needs of today's skilled workers is at the core of everything we do, which is why we continuously engineer tools designed to make their time on the jobsite less straining and more efficient," said Steve Shepherd, Vice President and General Manager for Bosch Tools North America. "We're thrilled to introduce new solutions to the hardworking community and give World of Concrete attendees the chance to put them to the test, while showcasing our appreciation for all that they do with unforgettable experiences."

Throughout the week following the press conference, Bosch will host the below activities outside at their World of Concrete booth (#030303) to celebrate hard workers and show them how new solutions can make work easier on the jobsite:

Daily Activities:

  • Head-to-Head Challenges: Each day, at 11 a.m., 1 p.m., and 3 p.m. PT, show attendees can compete in a one-on-one challenge using some of Bosch's newest tools to break concrete and win prizes.

  • Product Challenges: Putting Bosch products to the test, show participants can check out several product challenges including the Brute 10 lb. Challenge, the Revolve Laser Dunk Tank, and the Floor Cart Challenge.

  • Interactive Games and Prizes: Hosted by a special guest, Mark Shunock of Vegas Golden Knights and Top Rank Boxing, attendees will participate in games and chances to win prizes each day at 10 a.m., 12 p.m., and 2 p.m. PT.

  • Conquer Concrete Photo Experience: Attendees can experience unique photo opportunities at Bosch's "Throne of Concrete" and capture long-lasting memories of their tradeshow experience.

  • Hard Workers Happy Hour: From 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. PT each day, participants can enjoy a live music happy hour to meet and mingle with Bosch and fellow attendees.

  • Hydro Dipped Hard Hats: Limited edition Hydro Dipped Hard Hats will be available to the first 50 purchases of the day.

Virtual Activities:

  • YouTube Livestream: On January 24 at 2 p.m. PT, Bosch will host a livestream exclusively on YouTube that gives viewers a tour of the World of Concrete booth, shares details on the newest tools showcased at the conference and provide participants a chance to win in the Bosch Limited Edition Hydro Dipped Hard Hat Giveaway.

  • Real-Time Social Media Content: Follow along as Bosch shares live updates on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and more. #BoschWOC24

For more information on the new Bosch Power Tools booth and products showcased at World of Concrete, visit our Press Room at pressroom.boschtools.com or connect with Bosch Power Tools on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.  

About Bosch 

Having established a presence in North America in 1906, today the Bosch Group employs nearly 37,000 associates in more than 100 locations in the region (as of Dec. 31, 2022). According to preliminary 2022 figures, Bosch generated consolidated sales of $15 billion in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. For more information visit www.bosch.us, www.bosch.ca and www.bosch.mx.

The Bosch Group is a leading global supplier of technology and services. It employs roughly 420,000 associates worldwide (as of Dec. 31, 2022). The company generated sales of $93.1 billion in 2022. Its operations are divided into four business sectors: Mobility Solutions, Industrial Technology, Consumer Goods, and Energy and Building Technology. As a leading IoT provider, Bosch offers innovative solutions for smart homes, Industry 4.0, and connected mobility. Bosch is pursuing a vision of mobility that is sustainable, safe, and exciting. It uses its expertise in sensor technology, software, and services, as well as its own IoT cloud, to offer its customers connected, cross-domain solutions from a single source. The Bosch Group's strategic objective is to facilitate connected living with products and solutions that either contain artificial intelligence (AI) or have been developed or manufactured with its help. Bosch improves quality of life worldwide with products and services that are innovative and spark enthusiasm. In short, Bosch creates technology that is "Invented for life." The Bosch Group comprises Robert Bosch GmbH and its roughly 440 subsidiary and regional companies in some 60 countries. Including sales and service partners, Bosch's global manufacturing, engineering, and sales network covers nearly every country in the world. The basis for the company's future growth is its innovative strength. At 128 locations across the globe, Bosch employs roughly 84,800 associates in research and development, of which more than 44,000 are software engineers. In North America, Bosch employs approximately 3,500 associates in research and development.

Additional information is available online at www.bosch.com, www.iot.bosch.com, www.bosch-press.com, www.twitter.com/BoschPresse.

SOURCE Bosch Power Tools

News Releases in Similar Topics

