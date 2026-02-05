Bosch returns to the Big Game featuring Guy Fieri as 'Just a Guy' to show that "The More You Bosch, The More You Feel Like A Bosch"

In the ad, we see Justaguy Fieri, turn into Guy Fieri when he uses Bosch in the kitchen and on the job site, including:

When Justaguy grabs the handle of his Bosch refrigerator, he instantly embodies Guy's signature swagger – complete with spiked hair, sunglasses and food fresher up to three times longer – thanks to Bosch's VitaFresh® pro.

When hosting, Justaguy prepares sad bologna sandwiches for disappointed guests. But when he uses his Bosch 800 Series induction cook top, Guy fires up a delicious bananas foster.

Justaguy hardly knows what to do on the job site - but with a Bosch Circular Saw and Bosch Nailer… Justaguy Fieri becomes Guy Fieri, building stuff… cool stuff.

Justaguy Fieri transforms into Guy Fieri the moment he uses his Bosch dishwasher with CrystalDry™ technology – highlighting how Bosch delivers dishes that are not just clean, but capital-D dry, with the confidence to go straight from the dishwasher to "Cabinet Town."

Even Guy's dog – Cash – makes an appearance, transforming into a "Bosch" with blonde spiky hair, diamond chain and matching Guy Fieri coat.

"I've been a long-time Bosch guy," said Guy Fieri. "In the kitchen and around the ranch, these are products that my family and I reach for, so working with the brand was a no-brainer. Once I hit the set and got to know the Bosch folks, I learned just how committed to excellence their team is, from their products to their productions. I can't wait to help fans feel more like a 'Bosch.'"

The ad is a spotlight for the brand's multi-year campaign, "The More You Bosch, The More You Feel Like A Bosch," and will come to life across various pieces of content featuring Fieri. His inclusion will introduce another hero to the lineup of "Bosches" portrayed by everyday people using Bosch Power Tools and Home Appliances.

"The campaign is focused on demonstrating how our products elevate the lives of home appliance and power tool consumers," said Paul Thomas, president of Bosch in North America and president of Bosch Mobility, Americas. "The continuation of our commitment to the Big Game reflects our focus to grow in the United States for 2026 and beyond."

Bosch will have dedicated marketing product plans across owned, paid and earned channels with a focus on the new campaign creative. An extended version of the Big Game ad can be viewed HERE.

"Returning to the Big Game stage is an exciting milestone for Bosch," said Boris Dolkhani, Bosch CMO. "We continue to push creative boundaries and collaborating with exceptional talent – like Guy Fieri – allows us to further showcase how our products are 'invented for life' with consumers in a fresh, memorable way."

The Bosch :30 ad will air during the 2nd quarter of the Big Game and is available to view here:

Watch the :30 version of the Big Game ad: https://youtu.be/OnIw_t6hxJ0

Watch the extended :45 version of the Big Game ad: https://youtu.be/NIbs8I3WWlM

Watch the Bosch Big Game teaser: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3MPUxZF__tE

Watch the Bosch Big Game out-takes: https://youtu.be/nHc9Y_t6md8

Watch the Bosch Big Game behind-the-scenes footage https://youtu.be/d1xSA4P3D1s.

Focused on growth in Consumer Goods business

In its Consumer Goods business sector, Bosch is doubling down on growth with multiple planned new product launches in the power tools and home appliances categories tailored to the U.S. market. Innovations include the total kitchen offering from Bosch Home Appliances and an increased focus on Next-Gen EXPERT 18V Battery Platforms and 18V cordless tools from Bosch Power Tools.

The ad spot and Fieri's personality boldly reinforce the growth of Bosch's home appliance presence in North America, highlighting the celebrated brand's precision engineered products that make life easier, better and more enjoyable across the entire home. And as the mayor of "Flavortown USA," he is reminding viewers that Bosch is where fans can create their dream kitchen featuring premium, high-quality appliances – from cooling, cooking, dish care to coffee and more. The coming year will also continue to build momentum for the brand and zero in on just why consumers and celebrity chefs alike can feel "like a Bosch" at home.

Bosch Power Tools is reaffirming its leadership in jobsite innovation with the announcement of 60 new products, set to launch over the course of 2026. This extensive rollout introduces robust solutions designed for trade professionals across three critical areas: a fully integrated concrete portfolio, an advanced EXPERT 18V battery platform and significant expansions into Outdoor Power Equipment and Modular Storage. Thoughtfully engineered to truly meet the needs of today's trade professionals, who increasingly seek more flexibility and durability on the jobsite, these additions build on Bosch's robust 18V platform that's designed for uncompromising performance, durability and versatility. The next-generation EXPERT 18V batteries are Bosch's most advanced to date, featuring cutting-edge cell technology and jobsite-ready durability for enhanced performance and runtime. Both the new Outdoor Power Equipment line, powered by the 18V platform for landscaping and exterior tasks, and the Modular Storage System, offering professional organization and mobility, exemplify Bosch's unwavering commitment to empowering professionals.

Activations, discounts and exclusive products together with Lowe's

To celebrate the kick-off of a big year, Bosch is collaborating with Lowe's, the Official Home Improvement Partner of the NFL, to get fans up close and personal with Bosch products.

Bosch Power Tools will participate in the Lowe's Earn Your Sunday Tour at the Super Bowl Experience with an activation to showcase the Bosch Green-Beam Self-Leveling Laser. Fans will be able to measure up against the Lowe's home team players.

In addition, Lowes will be hosting Bosch Days, a promotional period on Lowes.com with specific online-only product discounts* on select Bosch Power Tools:

2/5-2/11: Free select 18V tool with the purchase of a 2-pack 4-Ah battery starter kit

2/5-2/18: $100 off select 18V tools and lasers (only applicable for My Lowe's Rewards members)

2/12-2/18: Free select PROFACTOR™ tool when with the purchase of an 8-Ah starter kit

All promotions available ONLINE at www.lowes.com only.

Bosch Home Appliances, which features the world's No. 1 dishwasher brand* is offering its Hybrid Tub dishwashers exclusively at Lowe's. The lineup, assembled by a dedicated production line in Bosch's manufacturing facility in New Bern, North Carolina, features a unique combination of stainless-steel and polypropylene – blending durability, quiet operation and heat retention. From advanced filtration, precision spray arms to sleek, modern aesthetics, the product lineup is designed to appeal specifically to Lowe's customers. The attractive price points of the appliances are designed to bring Bosch's precision engineering to first-time homeowners, rental property owners and others within reach.

To take advantage the Lowe's exclusive dishwasher lineup, and to discover many of the brand's celebrated products that make life better across the entire kitchen and the home, please visit www.lowes.com/bosch. To find additional retailers for Bosch home appliances, visit the Bosch home appliances store locator.

