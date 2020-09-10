Bose Introduces QuietComfort Earbuds And Sport Earbuds

The new QC Earbuds debut proprietary advancements in hardware and software to continue the 20-year legacy of QC headphones. Each bud measures just over an inch long and weighs 0.3 ounces — about the same as a quarter. Yet they perform like every QuietComfort before them, transforming even the harshest environments into hushed sanctuaries — silencing the blare of trucks, buses, and horns during rush hour, or muting the simple distractions from the next room, next office, or the apartment next door.

The Bose Sport Earbuds were built from the ground up to be the ultimate workout companion. They deliver better audio quality than their predecessor in about half their size. And everything about them is optimized for your performance — how they feel and fit, how easy they are to control, and how durable and reliable they are, whether you're training at home, the gym, or outdoors.

The QC Earbuds will be sold for $279 and the Sport Earbuds will be sold for $179. Both are available on September 29th and can be pre-ordered starting today.

THE AMAZING BOSE QUIETCOMFORT EARBUDS

"We spent a lot of time making sure our new QuietComfort Earbuds were the most effective noise cancelling in-ear headphones ever," said Mehul Trivedi, category director, Bose wearable audio. "But they also sound incredible and are a pleasure to wear and use. That's an unbeatable combination that puts them ahead of the industry and makes them every bit a QuietComfort."

The Proprietary Noise Cancellation System — Only from Bose

The QC earbuds are a technical tour de force. To physically block unwanted sounds, new StayHear™ Max tips create a soft-yet-tight seal. And the buds do the rest. They use multiple microphones to sense, measure, and send any remaining noise to a proprietary electronic chip loaded with an exclusive new algorithm. Together with tiny transducers, the system responds with a precise, equal, and opposite signal in less than a fraction of a millisecond. The result is dramatic and exclusive to Bose. In an instant, the buzz of nearby coffee grinders fade to a whisper, and the roar from engines and construction all but vanish.

Adjustable Noise Control — A World-Volume Button at Your Fingertips

The QC Earbuds come with 11 levels of noise control so you can choose how much of the world you let in or keep out. It's easy to set preferences and change them anytime — from "transparency" that keeps you aware of your surroundings, to full noise cancellation that lets you tune out completely or hear every detail from your content and conversations.

For Music, Movies, Podcasts, and Calls

For entertainment, QC Earbuds shine, and the difference is noticeable the first time you use them. For music, they avoid manufactured "boosts" in select frequencies, opting for faithful reproduction — as close as possible to the recording itself. Unlike conventional earbuds, the bass on your favorite songs won't disappear or distort — instead, it's rich and strong at any volume. For movies, videos, news, and podcasts, there's no electronic "hiss" and speech and dialogue are natural. And for talking on the phone, QC Earbuds separate your voice from those around you and dampen the rush of wind, so what you're saying is more intelligible on the other end.

Battery Life and Colors

The new QuietComfort Earbuds have 18 hours of total listening time — 6 hours fully charged and an additional 12 using their charging case. They have a matte finish with metallic and gloss accents and come in two colors: Triple Black and Soapstone.

THE RE-ENGINEERED BOSE SPORT EARBUDS

The Bose Sport Earbuds were engineered from a clean sheet for better motivation, better focus, and a better workout. Each bud houses an entirely new acoustic system using a high-efficiency driver, proprietary port design, and volume-optimized EQ for clear, powerful performance. But that's just the start of what makes them special.

You Move, They Don't

The new Sport Earbuds aren't just named for exercise — they're made for it. Every component is custom-matched to solve the category's most common problems. That means the new buds attach to the new StayHear™ Max tip — and nothing else. Combined, they "lock" in place for high-impact and low-impact exercise without hurting or budging. From HIIT sessions and Peloton's toughest classes to long-distance running and yoga inversions, Bose Sport Earbuds have an almost-magical defiance to shift or fall out. And that's done without the typical trade-offs — like an irritating style pushed deep inside the ears or wrapped tightly around them.

Battery Life and Colors

The new Sport Earbuds have up to 5 hours of battery life and a charging case that provides up to 10 hours of additional playback time. They come in Triple Black, Baltic Blue, and Glacier White.

QC EARBUDS AND SPORT EARBUDS — Compatibility, Connectivity, and Controls

The new Bose QuietComfort Earbuds and Sport Earbuds are equally compatible with iOS devices, Android devices, and native VPAs. They use Bluetooth® 5.1, precisely placed antennae, and a new data transfer method for fewer dropouts. And they're both built to last with an IPX4 rating to resist sweat and water. Each have simple on-bud touch controls for the most common commands like play and pause, answer and end calls, and access to your personal assistant. And each come with three sizes of the new soft-silicone StayHear™ Max tips. For additional functionality and software updates, the Bose QC Earbuds and Sport Earbuds work with the free Bose Music app.

About Bose Corporation

Bose Corporation was founded in 1964 by Dr. Amar G. Bose, then a professor of electrical engineering at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. Today, the company is driven by its founding principles, investing in long-term research to develop new technologies with real customer benefits. Bose innovations have spanned decades and industries, creating and transforming categories in audio and beyond. Bose products for the home, in the car, on the go and in public spaces have become iconic, changing the way people listen to music.

Bose Corporation is privately held. The company's spirit of invention, passion for excellence, and commitment to extraordinary experiences can be found around the world — everywhere Bose does business.

SOURCE Bose Corporation