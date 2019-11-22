Bose Wireless Headphones and Speaker Black Friday 2019 Deals: QC35, 700, and SoundSport Sales Compared by Deal Answers

PHOENIX, Nov. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Black Friday starts early next week and numerous companies have announced discounts on headphones. Bose will be discounting their most popular headphones during the sale. Few companies can compete with the quality of sound that Bose offers. Find the best Bose headphone deals listed below.

Bose will also be discounting speakers. The Bose SoundTouch 10 will be available for $100 off. Additionally, the Bose SoundLink Revolve 360 degree speaker will be available for $119 (normally priced $199) at Best Buy.

Bose offers industry-leading noise canceling headphones. Their most popular headphones are the QC35 series, but the company has recently released the Bose 700. It does not look like the Bose 700 series will be discounted for Black Friday this year.

The Bose SoundSport series is designed for fitness enthusiasts. They feature a sweatproof design that will survive hard workouts. The SoundSport series now offers wireless freedom which makes it easier to move around while working out. The SoundSport Free earbuds come with a charging case to increase battery life.

Bose products will be discounted at numerous stores this Black Friday including Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy. These Black Friday headphone deals will be available for a limited time. Sales are expected to begin early next week and likely continue through Cyber Monday.

