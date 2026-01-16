BOSGAME Launches Next-Generation AI PCs Built on AMD and Intel Platforms, Targeting High-Performance Compact Computing

SHENZHEN, China, Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BOSGAME, a technology-based electronic product brand, has officially announced the launch of two new AI PC models, the VTA-439 and VTI-490, marking a strategic move aligned with the latest technology roadmaps from both AMD and Intel. The new models are scheduled to become available globally in the first quarter of 2026.

"The simultaneous release of two models reflects BOSGAME's dual-platform strategy, covering both AMD and Intel ecosystems to meet diverse user needs," said James Cao, General Manager of BOSGAME. As one of the first-tier brands to adopt the AMD Ryzen 400 Series AI Core, BOSGAME demonstrates its ability to translate upstream technology advancements into market-ready products through close supply-chain coordination and early-stage integration.

Powered by the AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 470 processor, the VTA-439 targets users who demand strong local AI performance without sacrificing flexibility. Its Radeon 890M RDNA 3.5 integrated graphics, combined with Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity, support high-throughput workflows and low-latency collaboration. Dual-channel DDR memory with expansion capability and three M.2 2280 PCIe 4.0 SSD slots address a long-standing limitation of mini PCs—restricted memory and storage scalability. A Realtek 2.5Gbps Ethernet controller further ensures stable, high-speed networking.

These specifications translate directly into practical value for AI developers, data analysts, and multitasking professionals who increasingly rely on local inference and on-device processing. For users frustrated by insufficient computing power in compact systems or by the need to depend on cloud-based AI resources, the VTA-439 offers an alternative. Positioned as a "super computing desktop hub," the model supports local model execution, content generation, and data processing, functioning as a lightweight workstation replacement for modern hybrid work settings.

The VTI-490, built on the Intel Core Ultra X9 388H processor, addresses a different set of performance demands. Equipped with an Arc B390 GPU clocked at up to 2.5 GHz and high-speed LPDDR5 onboard memory reaching 8533 MT/s, the system is optimized for sustained workloads and graphics-accelerated tasks. Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4 provide next-generation wireless performance, while dual LAN ports (10Gbps and 2.5Gbps) cater to network-intensive applications.

This configuration is tailored for enterprise users and edge-computing scenarios where reliability, bandwidth, and multi-device connectivity are critical. The VTI-490 is suited for roles such as enterprise office nodes, content production workstations, or compact local servers, as well as testing and development environments that require stable, high-speed data transfer. By consolidating computing, networking, and AI capabilities into a small footprint, the model responds to the growing need for efficient, decentralized computing infrastructure.

"The new AI PC lineup reflects a commitment to making high-performance AI computing more widely accessible," added Cao. By being among the first brands to introduce products based on the AMD Ryzen 400 Series AI Core while also advancing Intel-based solutions, BOSGAME continues to redefine expectations for what mini-PCs can deliver, setting a new benchmark for AI-enabled compact computing in the global market.

As AI workloads continue to migrate closer to end users and devices, the introduction of the VTA-439 and VTI-490 signals a broader shift in the PC landscape. Compact systems are no longer peripheral tools but central platforms for AI-driven productivity, creativity, and enterprise operations—an evolution that BOSGAME aims to shape through its latest generation of AI PCs.

About BOSGAME

BOSGAME is a technology-driven electronic brand established in 2021. Its product portfolio includes mini-PCs, external GPUs (eGPUs), and a wide range of computer hardware. With a team of over 300 R&D engineers, BOSGAME consistently delivers cutting-edge innovations to the microcomputer industry. The brand is committed to making high-performance, stylish, and cost-effective mini-PCs accessible to everyone.

