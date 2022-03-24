Bosque Ranch Announces Strategic Partnership with American Hat Company

Keith Mundee, President of American Hat Company, says, "We are very excited to announce that American Hat Company is now the official hat of Bosque Ranch. We look forward to working hand in hand with Taylor and Nic Sheridan to preserve and promote western tradition and lifestyle."

About Bosque Ranch:

Bosque Ranch is the premiere equine facility in North Texas, home of the NCHA Brazos Bash, the training center of NCHA Million Dollar rider Geoffrey Sheehan, 2018 NRCHA World's Greatest Horseman rider Kelby Phillips, and NRHA Million Dollar Rider Matt Mills, and official filming location for Yellowstone, 1883, and more.

About American Hat Company:

American hats are made in Bowie, Texas, and use many of the same processes from over 100 years ago, from each felt hat being hand finished, to the brim on every straw hat being cut and sewn by hand. By hand-making our hats, we can ensure the quality of each hat that we box and send to our customers.

About Stone Management:

Stone Management is a leading entertainment marketing and consulting firm offering expertise in the areas of product placement, brand integration, promotions, social media and corporate sponsorships for entertainment-related events and initiatives.

