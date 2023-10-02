Bosque Ranch Hosts Annual Brazos Bash

News provided by

Bosque Ranch

02 Oct, 2023, 10:00 ET

www.bosqueranchheadquarters.org

WEATHERFORD, Texas, Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Brazos Bash, which runs from October 3-16, has partnered with Shottenkirk Automotive Group to add a 𝟕 & 𝐔𝐩 𝐂𝐥𝐚𝐬𝐬 to highlight horses who are older than 7 years.  Bosque Ranch is proud to produce one of the select few NCHA sanctioned shows to offer a platform for horses who have aged out of the typical limited aged event and enable them to continue to compete at a high level.

Continue Reading
Driven Miss Sallie, owned by Rock Creek Cutting Horse LLC at the 2022 Brazos Bash
Driven Miss Sallie, owned by Rock Creek Cutting Horse LLC at the 2022 Brazos Bash

Jay Winborn, Executive Director, NCHA, says "I am happy to see one of the most popular shows in the industry embracing a class for older horses. The addition of this 7 and up class and its success prove that there is a place for these horses beyond their limited age years. It's forward-thinking ideas like this that Taylor Sheridan has that continue to improve our industry."

About Bosque Ranch:
Bosque Ranch is the premiere equine facility in North Texas, home of the NCHA Brazos Bash, the training center of 2018 NRCHA World's Greatest Horseman rider Kelby Phillips and official filming location for Yellowstone, 1883, and more.

About Shottenkirk Automotive Group:
The Shottenkirk Automotive Group is a long-standing family-owned and operated business with a history spanning 58 years. The Shottenkirk group of dealerships is committed to the values of family, both within our own organization and in the communities we serve. Supporting the local communities of Parker and Wise counties is a significant part of our mission and values.

With a strong emphasis on community involvement and support, this commitment goes beyond simply selling cars; it reflects a dedication to being a positive force in the neighborhoods we operate in.

Shottenkirk owns and operates 26 dealerships across 6 different states.

About Stone Management
Stone Management is a leading entertainment marketing and consulting firm offering expertise in the areas of product placement, brand integration, promotions, social media and corporate sponsorships for entertainment-related events and initiatives.

Social Media
Instagram: @bosqueranchheadquarters
YouTube: Bosque Ranch Headquarters

For more information:
Megan Soliah
Stone Management
(323) 847-2411
[email protected]

SOURCE Bosque Ranch

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.