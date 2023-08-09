BOSS AND NFL EXPAND ONGOING COLLABORATION TO FEATURE MORE TEAMS

This launch includes an expanded list of 22 teams that are represented in the capsule. As with the last collection, Trey Laird and his agency, Team Laird, lead the creative direction of this latest iteration of BOSS x NFL collaboration, putting the spotlight on a diverse group of seasoned NFL players. These include Kansas City Chiefs quarterback, Patrick Mahomes; Trevon Diggs, cornerback for the Dallas Cowboys; and Damar Hamlin, safety for the Buffalo Bills. Lensed by photographer Mikael Jansson, the campaign is comprised of sleek short films and still photographs that capture the buzz and anticipation that surround the start of an NFL football game by using stadium lighting to create dramatic backlit portraits. Selected shots will also feature a tunnel of light that recreates the dynamic energy connected with the rush NFL fans feel the moment the players enter the field.

This latest assortment introduces new accessories, such as a premium belt bag made in coated nylon that's embellished with a logo-clad inner lining and a football-shaped zip pull. It also includes team-branded swim trunks as well as single-jersey boxer briefs.

The BOSS x NFL collaboration continues to pay tribute to the hard work and dedication that NFL athletes bring to the field every season. It's also an opportunity for fans to express their individuality while celebrating their favorite team. The overall approach promotes the novelty of game-day fashion, allowing fans to proudly show their loyalty in a stylish assortment of premium pieces. The collection is an elevated hybrid of performance-wear crossed with the comfort and style of BOSS athleisure.

The BOSS x NFL collection will be available on NFLshop.com/hugoboss, BOSS.com, BOSS retail stores, and at select national and international retailers.

About BOSS and HUGO BOSS :

BOSS is made for bold, self-determined individuals who live life on their own terms, with passion, style, and purpose. Collections offer dynamic, modern designs for those that embrace who they are fully and unapologetically: as their own BOSS. The brand's heritage tailoring, performance suiting, casualwear, denim, athleisure, and accessories cater to the style needs of the discerning consumer. Licensed fragrances, eyewear, watches, and kidswear complete the brand. The world of BOSS can be experienced in over 400 own stores worldwide. BOSS is the core brand of HUGO BOSS, one of the leading companies positioned in the premium segment of the global apparel market. The group offers collections in 132 countries at around 7,400 points of sale and online in 70 countries via hugoboss.com. With approximately 17,000 employees worldwide, the company, based in Metzingen (Germany), posted sales of EUR 3.7 billion in the fiscal year 2022.

About the NFL:

The National Football League is America's most popular sports league, comprised of 32 franchises that compete each year to win the Super Bowl, the world's biggest annual sporting event. Founded in 1920, the NFL developed the model for the successful modern sports league, including national and international distribution, extensive revenue sharing, competitive excellence, and strong franchises across the country.

