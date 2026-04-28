Boss Design expands modular pod system to meet growing demand for flexible workplaces

HIGH POINT, N.C., April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As workplaces across North America continue to shift toward more flexible, hybrid models, the demand for adaptable and habitable spaces, design-led pod solutions is accelerating. In response, Boss Design is expanding its Mews collection with the introduction of Mews Plus, a modular, scalable approach that challenges the limitations of fixed workplace pods and traditional built environments.

Rather than prescribing how space should be used, Mews Plus gives architects and designers the freedom to shape environments around real needs—from focused work to team collaboration. Built specifically for the North American market, the system offers greater flexibility in size, layout, and performance, enabling more responsive, future-ready workplaces without the constraints of permanent construction.

Designed for flexibility. Built for the North American market.

Developed specifically for the North American contract market, Mews Plus is a practical and scalable solution for a wide range of projects. Clients and designers are no longer held to specific sizes and uses determined by the manufacturer but can work in collaboration with the Boss Design Pod specialists to build the exact size and use they need. Further to this the Pods are available to meet ADA standards without the need for ramps, specialist furniture or cost increases.

Introducing Mews Plus

Mews Plus builds on the foundation of the original system, offering larger-format pod solutions that support team collaboration without compromising on comfort or acoustic performance. It allows designers to create more generous meeting and collaboration spaces, while maintaining a consistent design language across the workplace.

A new standard for customization

Mews moves beyond surface-level choice. From layout and footprint to finishes, glazing, power integration, and curtaining, the system offers a high level of customization—enabling each installation to feel intentional and fully integrated within its environment.

A smarter alternative to traditional construction

As organizations look to adapt their spaces over time, Mews provides a flexible alternative to fixed build. Pods can be installed, reconfigured, or relocated with ease, reducing the need for permanent construction while minimizing cost and disruption.

"At its core, Mews is about giving designers and clients the tools to create workplaces that can respond to change," says Dan Chong, President of Boss Design North America. "With Mews Plus, we're extending that capability—supporting larger teams and more dynamic ways of working, without losing the quality and comfort that define the system."

From individual focus pods to open and enclosed meeting spaces, and now expanded configurations with Mews Plus, the system continues to evolve alongside the needs of the modern workplace—offering a more flexible, design-led approach to workplace architecture.

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About Boss Design

Based in High Point, North Carolina, Boss Design combines traditional craftsmanship with leading European design to manufacture furniture to create destination spaces in commercial and hospitality settings. Committed to sustainability, Boss sources the highest quality materials from US suppliers. Founded in 1983, Boss Design has built an international reputation for creating beautifully resolved furniture for workplace, hospitality, education, retail and leisure environments. Now part of Okamura, the business combines British design sensibility with global manufacturing strength and a shared commitment to quality, innovation and sustainability. With manufacturing across eight countries and five continents, Boss Design continues to transform spaces from the ordinary to the extraordinary for clients including Delta Air Lines, 5/3rd Bank, Cleveland Clinic, Turbo Tax and many more.www.bossdesign.com/us

SOURCE Boss Design