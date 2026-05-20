HIGH POINT, N.C., May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Boss Design is proud to introduce Lucy, a sculptural new lounge chair designed to change the way upholstered furniture is made, maintained and renewed. Organic in form, beautifully tailored and sumptuously comfortable, Lucy brings a fresh new perspective to the Boss portfolio. Beneath her soft, curvaceous exterior lies something more radical: a fundamentally new approach to upholstery, engineered to keep furniture in service for longer and out of landfill.

A NEW APPROACH TO UPHOLSTERED FURNITURE

LUCY: THE LOUNGE CHAIR DESIGNED FOR RENEWAL, NOT REPLACEMENT

In many commercial environments, upholstery is often the first element to fail, while the structure beneath remains perfectly sound. Yet too often, furniture is replaced rather than repaired, creating unnecessary waste and disruption. Lucy changes that equation.

Designed for renewal, Lucy features a removable upholstery system that allows the chair to be reupholstered in situ, without tools and without leaving the building. This makes refreshing high-traffic environments faster, cleaner and significantly less disruptive.

"Lucy is everything you would expect from Boss Design: curvaceous, organic in form, beautifully tailored and exceptionally comfortable," says Aaron Clarkson, Senior Product Designer. "We wanted to create a lounge chair that anticipates renewal from the very beginning."

INSPIRED BY THE OUTDOORS, TAILORED FOR INTERIORS

The concept behind Lucy came from boating equipment, where elastic tension systems allow fabric to flex, adapt and be secured with ease. Lucy applies the same principle through a discreet bungee cord system beneath the seat, creating a tailored finish that can be released and replaced effortlessly.

DESIGNED FOR CIRCULARITY

Lucy's sustainability story goes far beyond her removable cover. She is constructed using Bio-Pur® foam, delivering up to 70% less carbon than traditional foam, alongside a fully recyclable internal steel frame, FSC-certified plywood and minimal bolt fixings for straightforward disassembly.

Every detail has been engineered to support circularity, making it easier to recover, renew and recycle components at end of life.

THE SHAPE OF THINGS TO COME

More than a lounge chair, Lucy represents a shift in thinking. She challenges the assumption that upholstered furniture is disposable, reducing waste while delivering the comfort, beauty and performance today's commercial spaces demand.

With Lucy, Boss Design turns circular thinking into product form.

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SOURCE Boss Design