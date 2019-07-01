Boss Truck Shop Relocates to Larger Facility in Sioux Falls, South Dakota

"Our new Sioux Falls shop gives us more capacity to serve the trucking industry, said Randy Haines, Operations Director of Boss Truck Shop, Inc. "Every Boss Truck Shop promises to offer our respected hometown service experience in a location convenient for over-the-road truckers. With more than 70 years in this industry, we know how to deliver quality service, competitive pricing, and support for the trucking industry as a whole."

The new Sioux Falls Boss Truck Shop address is 5211 North Granite Lane, at the Flying J Travel Center, and the phone number remains 605-336-6198.

For a complete list of all Boss Shop locations and services, visit www.bosstruckshops.com.

About Boss Truck Shop, Inc.

Boss Truck Shop, Inc., headquartered in Grand Island, Nebraska, began as one of the state's first truck stops in 1948, serving the growing trucking and transportation industry. From those beginnings, Boss Truck Shop has grown to 46 locations in 23 states across the country, continuing the tradition started more than 70 years ago of servicing the over-the-road trucking industry's repair, tire and roadside assistance needs for fleets and owner/operators alike. Family owned and operated for three generations, Boss Truck Shop continues to grow as an industry leader. Learn more at www.bosstruckshops.com, and follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

SOURCE Boss Truck Shop, Inc.

