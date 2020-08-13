Boss TV Selects Claro Enterprise Solutions to Provide Connectivity Backbone for Digital Content Distribution Network

MIRAMAR, Fla., Aug. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Claro Enterprise Solutions , a leading global technology services company, today announced that it is providing the network connectivity infrastructure to support Boss TV, an innovative new TV streaming platform and content distribution model.

Based in Shelby, North Carolina, the Boss TV platform will launch on September 1st, 2020. U.S. customers will have access to over 100 channels of programming in Spanish, English and Italian. All streaming packages will be available in live TV and on-demand formats within the continental United States. A wide range of subscription plans and options will include trial periods for multiple packages.

"We are delighted to partner with Boss TV to support this unique offering to consumers," said Ariel Cruz, Vice President of Channels at Claro Enterprise Solutions. "This strategic initiative establishes a foundation on which to build a major content distribution network that leverages Boss TV's extensive industry connections."

To enable the streaming platform, Claro Enterprise Solutions has designed an international MPLS network, with state-of-the-art data centers to provide access to local IP backbones within specific countries in Latin America.

"Claro Enterprise Solutions has been a key partner in our revolutionary approach to TV streaming," said Diego Cardona, Chief Technology Officer of Boss TV. "We expect this partnership to become increasingly strategic as we expand our model in terms of broadcasting industry affiliations, demographic reach and programming scope."

The Boss TV Live TV streaming service is immediately available on the Apple Store for iOS devices, the tvOS store exclusive for Apple TV, and the Google Play Store for Android mobile devices, with an expected rollout to select Smart TVs within the year. As the service matures, offerings will expand to include exclusive content from European and Francophone channel catalogues.

About Claro Enterprise Solutions

Claro Enterprise Solutions , LLC is a global technology services company that provides proven, tailored solutions and a seamless customer experience to help businesses evolve and adapt to constant change. The company has two decades of experience across 25 countries and focuses on continually developing new approaches to enterprise solutions for businesses of all sizes. From digital innovation to streamlined operations, from enhanced security to guaranteed reliability, our products and services help businesses run better, faster and more efficiently.

About Boss TV

Boss TV (a product of Planet Earth TV, LLC) has revolutionized live TV streaming [U.S. Patent Nos. US 9,716,903 B2 and US 10,341,692 B2] in 2020 with a fresh, user-centric, mobile-first approach to Live TV streaming to the consumer.

Today, we commit to deliver the highest quality streaming content to the iPhone, iPad, Apple TV and Android handsets across varying network conditions, delivering seamless viewing experiences across multiple platforms, empowering the consumer to be the "Boss" of their Live TV streaming experience.

Planet Earth's cumulative expertise and workforce remains dedicated to making the best live TV streaming platform on earth, and to leaving a lasting impact in the world of interactive streaming experiences for generations to come.

