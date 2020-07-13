Boston Barricade Company Inc. Announces Rebranding as Boston Retail Solutions

VERO BEACH, Fla., July 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Boston Barricade Company is excited to announce that we are changing our name to Boston Retail Solutions.

For more than 30 years, Boston Barricade has been providing a seamless barricade and graphics experience for our clients. What started as a small barricade company for a handful of malls has grown into a comprehensive process to help solve complex retail branding needs nationwide. Beginning July 13, we celebrate the legacy of Boston Barricade and look forward to the future with an updated brand that will better communicate the full extent of what we have to provide our customers—as Boston Retail Solutions.

Boston Retail Solutions offers comprehensive coordination, creation and execution of in-store graphics, sustainable barricades, and more for national retail brands, malls, airports, and general contractors. We will continue to provide only the best for our clients as we carry on our proven values of quality, customer service, connection, innovation, and sustainability. We are honored to build the future of Boston Retail Solutions with you.

Check out our brand-new website featuring our full line of products and services: www.bostonrs.com

About Boston Barricade

Headquartered in Vero Beach, Florida, Boston Barricade simplifies the retail brand development process by providing high-quality, branded enclosure solutions, and their graphics, that are installed quickly overnight, anywhere in the country. We also help companies enhance their brand image by providing and installing large-format graphics and fleet/car wraps. Boston Barricade is proud to be a 100% employee-owned company.

More information on Boston Retail Solutions can be found on its website: www.bostonrs.com

Media Contact: Adam Acosta, Director of Marketing 772-257-7428

Related Images

boston-retail-solutions.png



SOURCE Boston Barricade

Related Links

https://www.bostonrs.com

