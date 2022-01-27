Boston-Based Higher Ed Technology Firm Names Admissions Veteran to Lead Fast-Growing Engineering School Practice

WATERTOWN, Mass., Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Liaison International , developer of the technology that has helped millions of students apply to academic programs at more than 1,000 colleges and universities over the last 30 years, announced the appointment of David Poole as associate vice president of enrollment management solutions for its Engineering Centralized Application Service (CAS) program. A seasoned enrollment management leader with more than 35 years of higher education experience, Poole will be instrumental in the development and expansion of the company's strategic enrollment partnerships and the delivery of technology and consulting services to graduate and undergraduate engineering schools throughout the United States.

"David pairs a unique understanding of the dynamic world of undergraduate and graduate engineering education with the complex needs of enrollment management professionals in this field," said Ron Hyman, executive director of EngineeringCAS at Liaison International, which works with the leadership of more than 31,000 academic programs. "We're excited to welcome David to our team and look forward to the insights and depth of expertise he brings to our work with engineering schools."

A veteran of higher education admissions and enrollment management with a focus on program diversity, equity, and inclusion, Poole will specialize in growing the community of engineering program leaders who utilize EngineeringCAS. Used by more than 1,500 programs across nearly 40 U.S. engineering schools, this service enables students to apply to multiple graduate degree programs on one campus, or to multiple programs across multiple campuses, and institutions by submitting a single application for enrollment.

Poole previously served as the director of admission at the University of Miami's College of Engineering, where he was responsible for growing enrollment and helping to diversify the school's undergraduate and graduate student pipelines. He was a founding member of the EngineeringCAS Advisory Board and led UM's effort to be one of the first engineering colleges to join the CAS. Throughout his 20-year tenure with the university, he focused on increasing participation of underrepresented populations in STEM fields and careers. During that time, the program increased the percentage of its undergraduate students who are female to 33%—nearly double the national average for schools of engineering.

"At a time when we are facing a national shortfall of technology and engineering talent, institutions of higher education feel a heightened sense of urgency, not just to meet their enrollment goals, but deepen their focus on diversity, equity and inclusion in engineering education," said Poole. "This new role is an extension of my long-standing professional commitment to increase access to STEM education for underrepresented students."

Prior to joining the University of Miami, Poole served in a variety of admissions and enrollment management roles with Barry University and Florida International University. A first-generation college graduate, he is dedicated to providing opportunities to underserved populations and transforming lives through teaching, research, innovation, and service.

In 2019, he was selected to join the National Consortium of Secondary STEM Schools' (NCSSS) Board of Directors, a forum for specialized secondary schools focused on science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) disciplines to exchange information and program ideas. In 2003, he served as a founding member of the college Admissions Collaborative Highlighting Engineering and Technology (CACHET) which brings together enrollment managers in higher education with college counselors to increase the pipeline and enrollment of students in STEM.

For more than three decades, Liaison International has grown to become one of the largest application services available to both domestic and international students. There are three types of partnerships associated with EngineeringCAS: engineering societies, institutions, and two advisory boards. Additionally, Liaison has strategic partnerships with many engineering societies, including the American Society for Engineering Education (ASEE), which has made EngineeringCAS available to all their member schools as a member benefit.

About Liaison International: Through a powerful combination of technology and services, Liaison helps over 31,000 undergraduate, graduate, and post-bac programs across more than 1,000 campuses achieve their recruitment, admissions, enrollment, and student success goals. Liaison's solutions include its Centralized Application Service (CAS), TargetX, and Othot as well as its Enrollment Marketing services (EMP), SlideRoom, and Time2Track.

SOURCE Liaison