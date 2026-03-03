Liaison Launches WebAdMIT Holistic and Predictive Insights for More Informed and Mission-Aligned Admissions Decisions

BOSTON, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Liaison, the leader in higher education application and enrollment solutions, today announced the launch of two new data-driven offerings designed to help institutions and associations make smarter, mission-aligned admissions decisions. Powered by Liaison's WebAdMIT data and advanced predictive analytics, these tools allow admissions teams to evaluate applicants more holistically and predict enrollment outcomes with greater precision.

Liaison's new offerings include two integrated solutions within WebAdMIT:

WebAdMIT Holistic, a structured, rubric-driven holistic evaluation model.

WebAdMIT Predictive, a predictive scoring tool

.Together, these solutions provide a unified strategy for understanding applicant fit, forecasting enrollment behavior, and shaping incoming classes in a more informed, equitable, and efficient way.

"Our new Holistic and Predictive offerings give admissions teams exactly what they've been asking for: a unified, data-driven way to understand applicant fit, forecast enrollment behavior, and shape classes that reflect their mission and values," says Karen Jacobs, Vice President of Account Management at Liaison. "As a former VP of enrollment management, I know how hard it is to balance equity, efficiency, and enrollment goals. Embedding structured rubrics and predictive scoring directly into WebAdMIT finally brings those priorities together in one integrated strategy."

A Dual Lens: Who's the Right Fit, and Who Will Enroll?

WebAdMIT Holistic enables schools to assign consistent, quantitative scores to applicants based on a standardized rubric. In addition to academic qualities, it also incorporates non-academic qualities like leadership, service, and resilience, allowing institutions to admit students who best align with their mission.

Meanwhile, WebAdMIT Predictive leverages machine learning to forecast which applicants are most likely to matriculate. WebAdMIT Predictive Insights delivers predictive scores directly within the platform, with the ability to add on Othot platform access for deeper, cohort-level analysis and scenario planning via a dedicated dashboard.

"The variety of elements in the holistic model scoring supports the goal of providing a more comprehensive approach to application review. The ability to customize the weights helps enhance initial applicant screening and provide flexibility to adjust the importance of individual factors in future cycles," says Mark Hinson, Interim Director of Admissions at West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine. "The holistic model interface is intuitive for users to adopt and easily navigate weight modification. The table view layout provides a quick, high-level view of the applicant profile and quickly expands to give a more comprehensive view for the user. Additionally, the ability to export data values through CSV format or API schedules offers the opportunity to conduct data analysis with other institutional data points that inform the admissions process."

When used together, these offerings help schools see the full picture: Holistic scores facilitate equitable evaluation, while predictive scores support strategic planning and resource allocation.

Built for Institutions and Associations

WebAdMIT Holistic is designed to be implemented in partnership with associations, such as the many associations across the health professions, ensuring that holistic review is grounded in shared, mission-aligned criteria across programs. Holistic rubrics are developed collaboratively at the Centralized Application Service (CAS) level, with input from member institutions, and serve as a common evaluation framework for the association as a whole.

While the rubric structure is standardized at the association level, each institution retains the flexibility to set its own weights for individual criteria, so programs can reflect their unique priorities while maintaining consistency, transparency, and equity across the admissions process.

With holistic review guided by a shared framework and predictive tools informed by aggregated WebAdMIT data, associations can:

Champion innovation and modernize admissions practices.

Provide tangible member value with tools that address real-world enrollment challenges.

Gain a strategic, aggregated view of admissions outcomes across programs.

Designed for Quick Implementation and Minimal Lift

Because both solutions are built on WebAdMIT data, implementation is fast and consistent:

WebAdMIT Holistic Insights | Two-week setup after rubric is defined.

| Two-week setup after rubric is defined. WebAdMIT Predictive Insights | Two-month setup.

Institutions don't need to export or prepare their data. Liaison handles integration, model building, and training, with ongoing support provided through platform help tools, onboarding sessions, and more.

A Smarter Way to Shape the Class

Whether programs need to increase enrollment, admit students more closely aligned with their mission, or simply operate more efficiently, Liaison's WebAdMIT insights empower smarter, faster decisions.

Applicant-level confidence | See the full picture of each applicant.

See the full picture of each applicant. Cohort-level clarity | Forecast enrollment and shape the class proactively.

Forecast enrollment and shape the class proactively. Mission-aligned outcomes | Combine consistency, equity, and strategy in one solution

Leading the Future of Data-Driven Admissions

By integrating holistic review and predictive modeling into a single admissions strategy, Liaison is helping institutions embrace innovation while staying true to their mission.

"The holistic model offers the admissions team a tool to comprehensively evaluate a wide breadth of enrollment factors, give directed feedback to applicants, and optimize resources that support the goal of enhancing the admissions process," says Hinson. "Combined with predictive insights, it helps teams better understand applicant fit and likelihood to enroll, supporting more informed and proactive decision-making."

To learn more, visit the WebAdMIT Holistic and WebAdMIT Predictive pages.

