Boston Celtics, Sun Life celebrate 12th annual Fit to Win youth program with appearances by Hugo González, Derrick White and Amari Williams

This year's program started in February with the Fit to Win Health Fair at the East Boston YMCA, offering the kids experiences with creative writing, selecting fruits and vegetables to take home, vision screenings, smoothie tasting, vegan cuisine, flossing and teeth brushing demos, and more. The kids, ages 8 – 12, from the YMCAs of Dorchester, East Boston, and Roxbury, also engaged in workouts lead by Celtics legend Leon Powe, and enjoyed a dunk show from Lucky the Leprechaun and his crew. Two kids were gifted tickets to an upcoming Celtics game as part of an event giveaway.

"Since the start of this program over a decade ago, we have seen so many children embrace new experiences in healthy living," said David Healy, president, Sun Life U.S. "We are fortunate to have such a great partnership with the Celtics, that allows us to make an impact in the communities around Boston that need it most. Learning healthy habits at an early age is the first step to using healthy habits throughout your life. Helping people live healthier lives is our ultimate goal."

Throughout their long-standing partnership, Sun Life and the Boston Celtics have consistently engaged in community support programs. In addition to Fit to Win, Sun Life and the Celtics conduct the annual #SunLifeDunk4Diabetes fundraiser each November to raise money for the YMCA of Greater Boston's Healthy Habits program.

"We're grateful for the collaboration with Sun Life and the YMCA of Greater Boston, and the positive impact it continues to have across our community," said Ted Dalton, chief partnership officer, Boston Celtics. "Bringing kids together with Celtics players in a setting that promotes healthy, active lifestyles is a meaningful way to reinforce habits that can last a lifetime."

For 12 years, Fit to Win has built a legacy of connecting kids with the knowledge and resources they need to lead healthier lives, and even bring that knowledge home to their families. Since the program began, more than 2,600 kids have participated.

Sun Life's team partnership with the Boston Celtics includes activations with the Maine Celtics. They conduct the Fit to Win program with Boys and Girls Clubs of Southern Maine, bringing the program to a broader range of youth communities.

For more information about Fit to Win, visit https://www.nba.com/celtics/community/fit-to-win. For more information about Sun Life's community programs and philanthropic initiatives, visit https://www.sunlife.com/us/en/about/our-community-involvement/.

About Sun Life

Sun Life is a leading international financial services organization providing asset management, wealth, insurance and health solutions to individual and institutional Clients. Sun Life has operations in a number of markets worldwide, including Canada, the U.S., the United Kingdom, Ireland, Hong Kong, the Philippines, Japan, Indonesia, India, China, Australia, Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia and Bermuda. As of December 31, 2025, Sun Life had total assets under management of C$1.60 trillion. For more information, please visit www.sunlife.com.

Sun Life Financial Inc. trades on the Toronto (TSX), New York (NYSE) and Philippine (PSE) stock exchanges under the ticker symbol SLF.

Sun Life U.S. is one of the largest providers of employee and government benefits, helping approximately 48 million Americans access the care and coverage they need. Through employers, industry partners and government programs, Sun Life U.S. offers a portfolio of benefits and services, including dental, vision, disability, absence management, life, supplemental health, medical stop-loss insurance, and healthcare navigation. Sun Life employs more than 8,300 people in the U.S., including associates in our partner dental practices and affiliated companies in asset management. Group insurance policies are issued by Sun Life Assurance Company of Canada (Wellesley Hills, Mass.), except in New York, where policies are issued by Sun Life and Health Insurance Company (U.S.) (Lansing, Mich.). For more information visit our website and newsroom.

Media contact

Devon Fernald

Sun Life U.S.

[email protected]

781-800-3609

Connect with Sun Life U.S.

Facebook LinkedIn

SOURCE Sun Life U.S.