DentaQuest's Chief Dental Officer Named to TeamSmile Board of Directors

Dr. Todd Gray's passion for oral healthcare aligns with Sun Life and TeamSmile missions to provide children in need with life-changing dental care

WELLESLEY, Mass., Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Todd Gray, chief dental officer for Sun Life U.S. including DentaQuest, recently joined TeamSmile's Board of Directors, reinforcing both a personal and professional dedication to improving oral health for all.

DentaQuest has been the exclusive national dental insurance partner of TeamSmile since 2017.

TeamSmile is the nation's premier advocacy group that partners oral health professionals with professional athletic organizations to provide life-changing dental care to underserved children across the country. Through their programs, children receive free oral health education, screening, and treatment and are taught to recognize that the mouth and body are linked to overall health.

"Through community-based collaborations, we are embracing the responsibility and an opportunity to deliver a system of care that addresses the needs of children across the country," Dr. Gray said. "Imagine a world where all kids have access to quality oral health care in a fun, loving environment … That is why I am thrilled to join TeamSmile's board. We need to break down the barriers that prevent people from accessing the care they need, starting in childhood. DentaQuest places incredible value on working with community partners, and TeamSmile shares in that belief, making this a great fit."

DentaQuest has been the exclusive national dental insurance partner of TeamSmile since 2017 and actively supports many local TeamSmile clinics across the country. Additionally, TeamSmile participants benefit from the Dental Home Project Powered by DentaQuest, in which TeamSmile staff and volunteers help connect children and families with a primary dentist in their community.

"We're really excited to have Dr. Todd Gray join the TeamSmile Board of Directors. Not only does he have the deep clinical background in dentistry, but he is also passionate about using his platform as a force for good and to help those in need," said John McCarthy, executive director for TeamSmile. "We're so grateful that Dr. Todd Gray is bringing his perspective and insight, as well as his charisma and great empathy, to the TeamSmile Board of Directors."

About DentaQuest

Sun Life U.S. Dental, which includes DentaQuest, is dedicated to improving the oral health of all through purpose-driven, outcomes-based solutions. We make dental benefits better for everyone through Preventistry® – an inclusive approach centered on preventive, quality care, expanded access and solutions built on valued relationships across the health care ecosystem. We manage dental and vision benefits for approximately 35 million Americans. For 30 years, we have delivered cost-effective benefit plans and services for employer groups, individuals, health plans, and government-sponsored dental programs. We are the largest Medicaid and CHIP dental benefits administrator in the U.S., by membership. We also support direct patient care through an expanding network of approximately 75 dental practices in underserved communities across the United States. Learn more about Sun Life U.S. Dental at sunlife.com/dental and dentaquest.com.

