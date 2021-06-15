Boston Children's Hospital Ranked #1 in the Nation by U.S. News & World Report

BOSTON, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Boston Children's Hospital is the number one pediatric hospital in the nation for the eighth year in a row according to U.S. News & World Report's 2021-22 Best Children's Hospitals Honor Roll.

"In a year full of tough times and many challenges, we are extremely honored to be named the top children's hospital in the nation," said Boston Children's CEO and President, Kevin B. Churchwell, MD. "This ranking is a testament to our deeply committed Boston Children's family, who never wavered as we moved forward through the pandemic together. Despite all the unknowns, our team remained focused, strong and safe, supporting our patients and families, near and far, remotely and in-person. They did whatever it took to get the job done, and I am enormously proud of them."

Boston Children's ranked first in Nephrology, Neurology & Neurosurgery, Pulmonology and Lung Surgery and Urology; second in Cancer, Diabetes & Endocrinology, Gastroenterology & GI Surgery and Orthopedics; fourth in Cardiology & Heart Surgery; and seventh in Neonatology.

U.S. News introduced the Best Children's Hospitals rankings in 2007 to help families of children with rare or life-threatening illnesses find the best medical care available in consultation with their doctors and other medical professionals.

The Best Children's Hospitals methodology includes objective measures such as patient outcomes, including mortality and infection rates, as well as available clinical resources and compliance with best practices. To calculate the Best Children's Hospitals rankings, U.S. News gathered data from children's hospitals in early 2020 and from pediatric physicians and other healthcare organizations in 2021; because of the pandemic, data collection from children's hospitals was not repeated in 2021.

This year's rankings will be published in the U.S. News & World Report's "Best Hospitals 2022" guidebook available in stores October 5.

Boston Children's Hospital is ranked the #1 children's hospital in the nation by U.S. News & World Report and is the primary pediatric teaching affiliate of Harvard Medical School. Home to the world's largest research enterprise based at a pediatric medical center, its discoveries have benefited both children and adults since 1869. Today, 3,000 researchers and scientific staff, including 9 members of the National Academy of Sciences, 23 members of the National Academy of Medicine and 12 Howard Hughes Medical Investigators comprise Boston Children's research community. Founded as a 20-bed hospital for children, Boston Children's is now a 415-bed comprehensive center for pediatric and adolescent health care. For more, visit our Answers blog and follow us on social media @BostonChildrens, @BCH_Innovation, Facebook and YouTube.

