Boston Consulting Group Joins Greentown Labs as a Terawatt Partner

SOMERVILLE, Mass. and HOUSTON, July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Greentown Labs , the largest climatetech incubator in North America, today announced global management consulting firm Boston Consulting Group (BCG) as its newest Terawatt Partner—the highest level of engagement with the incubator.

The partnership is part of BCG's commitment to driving positive environmental impact together with the firm's partners and clients, as well as within its own operations. BCG is working to achieve net-zero climate impact by 2030 and, from there, to become climate positive, removing more carbon from the atmosphere than the firm emits each year.

"We are very proud of our partnership with Greentown Labs, which builds on BCG's track record of supporting cutting-edge emerging climate technology solutions," said BCG Managing Director and Senior Partner Cornelius Pieper. "Scaling new technologies is essential to closing the gap to global climate targets. BCG is excited to support Greentown in its role of accelerating climatetech startups' journey toward commercialization."

Earlier this year, with BCG's help, Greentown embarked on an effort to refresh its mission, vision, and strategy. "Greentown's sharpened mission—to accelerate climatetech innovation and commercialization by empowering entrepreneurs and enabling collaboration—emphasizes our commitment to providing best-in-class support to our member companies as they work to scale their technologies and teams," said Greentown Labs Interim CEO Kevin Dutt.

"We're thrilled to have Managing Director and Partner David Potere join us as our newest member of Greentown's Industry Leadership Council ," said Greentown Senior Vice President of Partnerships Aisling Carlson. "BCG will be a tremendous asset to our community of climatetech entrepreneurs."

About Greentown Labs

Greentown Labs is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit accelerating climatetech innovation and commercialization by empowering entrepreneurs and enabling collaboration. As the largest climatetech startup incubator in North America—with locations in Somerville, Mass. and Houston, Texas—Greentown convenes the climatetech ecosystem to provide entrepreneurs the community, connections, and resources they need to thrive. Greentown is home to more than 200 startups and has supported more than 500 since its founding in 2011; these startups have collectively created more than 11,000 jobs and raised more than $5.7 billion in funding. For more information, visit www.greentownlabs.com or follow Greentown on LinkedIn .

About BCG

Boston Consulting Group partners with leaders in business and society to tackle their most important challenges and capture their greatest opportunities. BCG was the pioneer in business strategy when it was founded in 1963. Today, we work closely with clients to embrace a transformational approach aimed at benefiting all stakeholders—empowering organizations to grow, build sustainable competitive advantage, and drive positive societal impact.

Our diverse, global teams bring deep industry and functional expertise and a range of perspectives that question the status quo and spark change. BCG delivers solutions through leading-edge management consulting, technology and design, and corporate and digital ventures. We work in a uniquely collaborative model across the firm and throughout all levels of the client organization, fueled by the goal of helping our clients thrive and enabling them to make the world a better place.

