Boston Consulting Group Releases 2022 Annual Sustainability Report

In 2022, BCG Continued to Drive Forward Its Commitment to Positive Action and Impact by Working on Global Challenges Across Health, Education, Climate, and Humanitarian Causes

BOSTON, April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Boston Consulting Group (BCG) today released "Expanding Our Reach, Enhancing Our Impact: 2022 Annual Sustainability Report." As the firm marks its 60th anniversary in 2023, the report explores the many ways in which BCG is working to solve some of the world's most urgent challenges. It also highlights the progress BCG has made on its own sustainability journey.

BCG led more than 1,500 societal and planetary impact projects at 780 clients over the course of 2022. BCG has also invested over $1 billion since 2020 to drive progress on societal and planetary impact with leading private, public, and social sector organizations, including both pro bono and direct financial support.

"We are committed to being the most positively impactful company in the world. This ambition lies at the heart of everything we do and is core to our purpose and values," said Christoph Schweizer, BCG's CEO. "We are proud to partner with clients, governments and nonprofit organizations to create positive and sustainable economic, environmental, and societal impact."

The firm made two key leadership appointments in 2022, naming David Webb as chief sustainability officer and Nadjia Yousif as chief diversity officer.

BCG's fast-growing Social Impact and Climate & Sustainability practices include a dedicated team of more than 2,100, delivering impact for clients representing 12% of BCG's work in 2022.

BCG continues to lead the way on climate action. For the second year in a row, BCG was the exclusive consulting partner to COP27, and supported the UN High-Level Climate Action Champions. BCG was also recognized on the CDP Climate A List for the second consecutive year. The firm has invested more than $500 million in climate action since 2020 and has committed to investing $2 billion by 2030.

"We have set ambitious, science-based targets aiming to halve our emissions intensity by 2025 and achieve net-zero climate impact by 2030," said David Webb, BCG's chief sustainability officer. "In addition to evolving the way we operate to reduce emissions, we are proud to be one of the companies helping support climate innovation in our industry and beyond. One way we do this is by supporting the development of breakthrough climate technology such as sustainable aviation fuel and direct air capture."

When it comes to diversity, equity, and inclusion, BCG is also leading the way. BCG's global workforce grew to 30,000 in 2022. Women represent 46% of the firm's global headcount, and the firm maintained equal promotion and retention rates for women and men consultants. BCG continued to advance its race and ethnicity agenda as well. In the US, 46% of our people and 51% of our new hires in 2022 were from racial or ethnic minority groups.

The report details the innovative and award-winning programs and policies that the firm has established to create an environment that allows employees to thrive personally and professionally. In 2022, BCG embarked on an ambitious research project to understand what drives feelings of inclusion in the workplace. The results were used to develop BCG's BLISS Index, which identifies a set of actionable drivers for leaders to use in building positive experiences of inclusion in their workplaces around the globe.

Download the 2022 Annual Sustainability Report here.

