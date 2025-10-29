Boston Globe Media Expands Print Availability of Boston Magazine to more than 350 Locations Across Massachusetts

BOSTON, Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Boston magazine , the award-winning lifestyle publication renowned for its comprehensive coverage of New England culture, personalities, and events, announced the expanded availability of its monthly print edition in more than 350 new retail locations, including select 7-Eleven and Cumberland Farms stores throughout Massachusetts.

Monthly print edition of Boston magazine now available in more than 350 new retail locations, including select 7-Eleven and Cumberland Farms stores throughout Massachusetts.

This expansion increases the presence of the publication to approximately 750 retail locations, which also includes independent retailers, select Barnes & Noble and Whole Foods stores, and select major supermarkets and pharmacies such as CVS and Walgreens.

"Expanding our distribution to select 7-Eleven and Cumberland Farms locations is a key part of our commitment to making Boston magazine more accessible in Greater Boston, Southeastern Massachusetts, and on Cape Cod and the Islands," said Josh Russell, vice president of print operations at Boston Globe Media. "This new retailer expansion strategy enhances convenience for our readers and extends our reach to new audiences."

"Our strategic expansion initiatives were developed to enhance the visibility of our well-known brand following the acquisition by Boston Globe Media earlier this year," said Lynne Montesanto, publisher of Boston magazine. "Retail locations will feature strategic displays to ensure in-store visibility of the magazine to raise awareness, as well as dynamic cross-promotions, limited offers, and bold social media activations to engage with our community in new ways."

This expansion marks a significant milestone in Boston magazine's journey to broaden its reach and impact. By increasing accessibility and visibility, the publication aims to foster a deeper connection with its readers and continue its tradition of delivering high-quality storytelling.

For more information about Boston magazine, visit Bostonmagazine.com .

Contact: Boston Globe Media Communications, 617-851-3396, [email protected]

About Boston Globe Media:

Boston Globe Media Partners, LLC is a locally owned, award-winning media company serving Boston and New England for over 153 years. Its cornerstone is The Boston Globe, a 27-time Pulitzer Prize-winning news source and one of the most successful metro news organizations in the United States. The Globe is headquartered in Boston with regional bureaus in Washington, D.C., Rhode Island, and New Hampshire. The Globe has been successfully growing its direct subscriber base, today boasting the highest total number of subscribers the organization has had since 2008. The Globe hosts events that connect community members to its journalism and provides a range of digital and home-delivered advertising solutions that reach more consumers than any other New England media brand. Boston Globe Media's portfolio includes The Boston Globe, Globe Opinion, Boston.com, STAT, The B-Side, Globe Publishing Services, Globe Events, Studio/B, and Boston magazine.

