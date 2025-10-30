Boston.com Celebrates 30 Years as Boston's Homepage

BOSTON, Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Boston.com , the trusted local, digital news source for the Greater Boston area, is thrilled to announce its 30th anniversary. Since its inception in October 1995, Boston.com has been at the forefront of delivering breaking news, local stories, and community connections, becoming an integral part of Boston's daily life.

"Our team is lucky to be part of a community that cares about what's happening right now," said Boston.com Editor Kaitlyn Johnston. "We're honored by the continued trust and support of our readers. Boston.com is a vibrant digital destination after 30 years because of our digital journalists, product innovators, brilliant engineers, and thoughtful company leaders. The Boston.com team is best in class, and it's wonderful to celebrate this milestone anniversary together. We're proud to continue our mission of publishing high-quality, local journalism."

Over the years, Boston.com has evolved significantly, redesigning its site and launching new sections like Community to connect people across the region to what's happening in Boston. Despite these changes, the team's commitment to providing timely and relevant news remains.

Boston.com also recently announced the introduction of a new subscription strategy for the site designed to ensure the sustainability of high-quality journalism and continued investment in the newsroom. This approach offers loyal readers the opportunity to support independent journalism while enjoying exclusive subscriber-only content and benefits.

To celebrate the milestone anniversary, Boston.com launched a new marketing campaign visible throughout the site , on social media , and across the city, highlighting its commitment to delivering quality journalism and connecting with the community. The campaign showcases the new offerings and reinforces Boston.com's role as an essential digital companion for Bostonians.

Learn more, and join the community at Boston.com .

