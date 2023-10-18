BOSTON LAW FIRM COHN & DUSSI NAMED TO 2023 GREAT PLACES TO WORK LIST BY THE SECURED LENDER

BOSTON, Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohn & Dussi, a full-service law firm with its principal office in Boston, has been named to the Great Places to Work list by The Secured Lender for the second year in a row.

The Secured Lender is published by SFNet, an industry organization that serves as a key resource for professionals in the secured finance industry.

The publication selects companies for its list based on their commitment to programs to attract and retain talent, including company culture, benefits, DEI (diversity, equity and inclusion) initiatives, work-life balance and other perks.

"It is an honor for Cohn & Dussi to be named to The Secured Lender's Great Places to Work list for the second year running," said Lewis J. Cohn, managing partner at Cohn & Dussi. "We continue to support the secured finance industry with our suite of account receivables management services that enable creditors to control the risks associated with asset-based lending. In both our Boston and Rhode Island offices, we welcome fresh talent with new ideas who are seeking to grow their career with the full support of our law firm's expertise and technology."

For more than 25 years, Cohn & Dussi has built a reputation for excellence in practice areas that include collection on breach of equipment lease, finance and rental agreements, workouts, litigation, bankruptcies, replevins, real estate, documentation, and other general matters.

Read the article about Cohn & Dussi in The Secured Lender here.

Learn more about career opportunities at Cohn & Dussi at cohnanddussi.com/careers.

About Cohn & Dussi
Cohn & Dussi is a full-service law firm with offices in Boston, Mass., and Providence, RI, that offers clients comprehensive, customized solutions to their clients' complex business challenges. Attorneys in the firm offer extensive experience in collections and workouts, creditors' rights, commercial litigation, leasing, bankruptcy, corporate and finance law, construction law, and real estate transactions. Over the course of more than 25 years, Cohn & Dussi has built long-term relationships with its clients, solving problems using a team approach and leveraging a national network of attorneys in all 50 states. Learn more at cohnanddussi.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:
Lisa Lazarczyk, LAZ PR
Tel: 617.838.7327 or lisa@lazpr.com

SOURCE Cohn & Dussi

