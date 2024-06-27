BOSTON LAW FIRM COHN & DUSSI WELCOMES TWO NEW ASSOCIATE ATTORNEYS

BOSTON, June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohn & Dussi, a full-service law firm with its principal office in Boston, is pleased to announce the addition of two new associate attorneys to their team, based in the Boston office. The firm specializes in Creditor's Rights, Workouts and Bankruptcy, Equipment Leasing & Finance, Corporate & Financial Services, Commercial Litigation and Real Estate Law.

Harris Cohn has joined the firm as an Associate. Prior to joining Cohn & Dussi, Attorney Cohn worked as an associate at an insurance defense firm.

He received his bachelor's degree from University of Massachusetts Amherst and, in 2023, he graduated cum laude from Suffolk University Law School, where he earned the Jurisprudence Award in Civil Procedure and the Honorable Mention Brief Award for legal writing. Attorney Cohn is admitted to practice law in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

Michael Marracino has also joined Cohn & Dussi as an Associate. His practice focuses on business litigation, commercial contract disputes, and commercial collections. Before joining the firm, Attorney Marracino practiced international taxation in Boston. He also has experience in asset-based lending.

Attorney Marracino received his undergraduate degree in accounting from St. Bonaventure University and earned his J.D. in 2022 from New England School of Law. He is admitted to practice law in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts and holds a CPA license in the State of New York.

"We are thrilled to welcome Harris and Michael to our team," said Lewis J. Cohn, Managing Partner at Cohn & Dussi. "Their diverse experiences and skills will be valuable assets to our firm as we continue to provide comprehensive legal solutions to our clients."

About Cohn & Dussi

Cohn & Dussi is a full-service law firm with offices in Boston, Mass., and Providence, RI, that offers clients comprehensive, customized solutions to their clients' complex business challenges. Attorneys in the firm offer extensive experience in collections and workouts, creditors' rights, commercial litigation, leasing, bankruptcy, corporate and finance law, construction law, and real estate transactions. Over the course of more than 25 years, Cohn & Dussi has built long-term relationships with its clients, solving problems using a team approach and leveraging a national network of attorneys in all 50 states. Learn more at cohnanddussi.com.

