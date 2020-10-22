Boston Marathon Fundraising Surpasses $400 Million Milestone

"In a year when runners and supporters have faced countless challenges, all have remained determined to finish strong and make a difference within the community," said B.A.A. CEO Tom Grilk. "We are immensely proud of each and every participant whose fundraising contributions will serve a meaningful purpose supporting 242 non-profit and charity organizations. To achieve the $400 million milestone in total funds raised adds even more meaning to this year's event, where Boston Marathoners brought the spirit of Boston to the world."

"The Boston Marathon is a tradition in this city; it is the oldest, the toughest and the most iconic. We're proud to be part of the race's history and community impact as part of our 35-year partnership," said Marianne Harrison, President and CEO of John Hancock. "Although this year's race was different, runners came together to cross their own finish lines and collectively lift up each other and the non-profits they represent. The $400 million milestone is an example of what's possible when we come together to foster healthier, more equitable communities, and we thank everyone who made this milestone a reality."

Every year, the B.A.A. provides each non-profit associated with the Official Charity Program and John Hancock's Non-Profit Program with invitational entries into the Boston Marathon. Each non-profit organization directly manages its own application process, athlete selection, and fundraising minimums, deadlines, and requirements.

The 124th Boston Marathon Virtual Experience featured more than 16,000 finishers from 83 countries and all 50 states. Participants had ten days to cover 26.2-miles in one continuous run within their neighborhood to earn their B.A.A. unicorn medal and be recognized as a Boston Marathon finisher. The 2020 Boston Marathon, originally scheduled for April 20 and postponed to September 14, was ultimately cancelled in May due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In 2019, a race-record $38.7 million was raised for charity, surpassing the previous fundraising record of $38.4 million set in 2014. More information can be found on the B.A.A. Official Charity Program and the John Hancock Non-Profit Program.

ABOUT THE BOSTON MARATHON VIRTUAL EXPERIENCE

The Boston Marathon Virtual Experience brought Boston to the world, with participants completing 26.2-miles within their neighborhoods from September 5 through September 14. The B.A.A. presented more than a week's worth of content that could be accessed digitally worldwide. Boston Marathon Live presented by Amazon and WBZ-TV aired September 7 through September 13 on CBSBoston.com. The Boston Marathon Virtual Experience concluded with the Mile 27 Post-Race Party presented by Samuel Adams on Monday, September 14.

ABOUT THE BOSTON ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION (B.A.A.)

Established in 1887, the Boston Athletic Association is a non-profit organization with a mission of promoting a healthy lifestyle through sports, especially running. The B.A.A. manages the Boston Marathon, and also supports comprehensive charity, youth, and year-round programming. The Boston Marathon is part of the Abbott World Marathon Majors, along with international marathons in Tokyo, London, Berlin, Chicago, and New York City. Since 1986, the principal sponsor of the Boston Marathon has been John Hancock. For more information on the B.A.A., please visit www.baa.org.

ABOUT JOHN HANCOCK AND MANULIFE

John Hancock is a unit of Manulife Financial Corporation, a leading international financial services group that helps people make their decisions easier and lives better. We operate primarily as John Hancock in the United States, and Manulife globally, including Canada, Asia and Europe. We provide financial advice, insurance and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups and institutions. Assets under management and administration by Manulife and its subsidiaries were CAD$1.2 trillion (US$0.9 trillion) as of June 30, 2020. Manulife Financial Corporation trades as MFC on the TSX, NYSE, and PSE, and under 945 on the SEHK. Manulife can be found at manulife.com.

One of the largest life insurers in the United States, John Hancock supports more than 10 million Americans with a broad range of financial products, including life insurance, annuities, investments, 401(k) plans, and education savings plans. Additional information about John Hancock may be found at johnhancock.com.

