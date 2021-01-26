Boston Mutual Life Insurance Company Announces Appointments of New Leaders in Omaha Office

Jen Helms brings over 15 years of industry experience to her role. Prior to joining Boston Mutual Life, Helms served as Vice President at Onyx Data Solutions, overseeing strategic projects and operations, and held a variety of positions in customer experience and enrollment services at Lincoln Financial Group. She is a member of the Omaha Business Ethics Alliance and the Organizational Development Network. Helms has held several volunteer leadership roles associated with alumni efforts at the University of Nebraska Omaha, including Greek Life Advisor Board Director and President of the Financial Corporation Board of Directors. Helms holds a bachelor's degree in business administration management from the University of Nebraska Omaha, and a master's degree in business administration from Cameron University in Lawton, Oklahoma.

In her role, Helms is responsible for overseeing the company's SPMO department and Innovation Lab. Following the November 2020 acquisition of the IT Operations area at Onyx Data Solutions, she also leads the newly insourced IT Operations department at Boston Mutual Life as interim Vice President.

Andrew Sherwood has an extensive background in project management, teaching, and leadership. Prior to Boston Mutual Life, he has served as a Senior Scrum Master completing development work on web applications, vendor software installation, data modeling, analytics, and reporting. In various capacities, Sherwood led portfolio leadership teams, responsible for ongoing product development, best practices, reviews, and mentorship. He is an Adjunct Professor and Director of MBA for Midland University's MBA program as well as leads the designing and implementation of the graduate Project Management Certificate programs. Sherwood holds a master's degree in business administration from Creighton University in Omaha, Nebraska, a master's degree in science from Peru State College in Peru, Nebraska, and a bachelor's degree in political science from University of Nebraska Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska, as well as various project-oriented certifications.

In his role, Sherwood is responsible for the build out and design of the Innovation Lab processes and teams, leading the day-to-day operational responsibility of the team, and oversight of project work.

Helms and Sherwood are both part of the company's Omaha-based staff. The office in Nebraska is the first non-sales office in Boston Mutual Life's history outside of organization's headquarters in Canton. To learn more about Boston Mutual Life Insurance Company, please visit https://www.bostonmutual.com/.

