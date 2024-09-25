Lauren Giudice at Boston Mutual Life Insurance Company Selected for American Council of Life Insurers (ACLI) 2025 Rising Leader Program

Legal department vice president at national life insurance carrier recognized for leadership opportunities through program hosted by industry organization

CANTON, Mass., Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Boston Mutual Life Insurance Company, a national provider of insurance solutions for individuals and at the workplace, is pleased to announce that Lauren Giudice, Vice President, Deputy General Counsel and Assistant Secretary, has been selected to participate in the American Council of Life Insurers' (ACLI) Rising Leader program. Through the program, participants will gain a greater understanding of the work the industry does through ACLI to help more families and individuals build greater financial certainty through all stages of life.

Lauren Giudice, Vice President, Deputy General Counsel and Assistant Secretary at Boston Mutual Life Insurance Company, has been selected to participate in the American Council of Life Insurers’ (ACLI) Rising Leader program.

"We are proud of Lauren for being chosen to participate in ACLI's Rising Leader program," said Paul A. Quaranto, Jr., Chairman, CEO and President at Boston Mutual Life Insurance Company. "Lauren plays a key role at Boston Mutual Life, and we look forward to the learnings and takeaways she will receive from the program to help lead the life insurance industry forward in the mission to be there for our customers in their time of need."

Ms. Giudice joined Boston Mutual Life as Assistant Counsel in 2013 and was promoted to Associate Counsel in 2015, to Counsel in 2017, to Senior Counsel in January 2023, and to Deputy General Counsel in August 2023. In her current role, she is responsible for the day-to-day operations of the Legal department and corporate governance matters, including providing legal advice and support to departments across the organization. Prior to Boston Mutual Life, she served as a Graduate Fellow at the Legal Assistant Bureau run by Boston College Law School. Ms. Giudice holds a bachelor's degree in political science from Wake Forest University in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, and a doctor of law degree from Boston College Law School in Newton, Massachusetts.

ACLI is the leading trade association driving public policy and advocacy on behalf of the life insurance industry and the 90 million American families who rely on life insurers for financial protection and retirement security. In addition to leadership and professional development, participants in the Rising Leader program will learn from seasoned industry peers how to build consensus and support for policies that help all Americans achieve financial and retirement security.

The program officially begins at the ACLI Annual Conference in late September 2024 and culminates with a graduation ceremony at the Annual Conference the following year.

"We thank ACLI for this opportunity and wish Lauren and all Rising Leaders the best of luck for a successful program," said Mr. Quaranto.

Learn more about the Rising Leader Program here. To learn more about Boston Mutual Life Insurance Company, please visit https://www.bostonmutual.com/.

About Boston Mutual Life Insurance Company

Founded as a progressive life insurance company in 1891, Boston Mutual Life Insurance Company is a national carrier that provides insurance solutions designed for working Americans and their families, as well as enrollment and billing options at the workplace. With offices based in Canton, Massachusetts, and Omaha, Nebraska, as a mutual company, Boston Mutual Life is dedicated to acting in the best interests of its policyholders, producers, employees, and its communities. For more information, please visit www.bostonmutual.com or contact your Boston Mutual Life representative. Follow the company on Facebook (/BostonMutualLifeIns), LinkedIn (/company/boston-mutual-life-insurance), or Instagram (/bostonmutuallifeinsurance).

Media Contacts

Meredith D'Agostino

Boston Mutual Life Insurance Company

[email protected]

(800) 669-2668 x276

Boston Mutual Life News Desk:

[email protected]

SOURCE Boston Mutual Life Insurance Company