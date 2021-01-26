Boston Mutual Life Insurance Company Appoints Strategic Leaders in Canton Office

CANTON, Mass., Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Boston Mutual Life Insurance Company, a national provider of insurance solutions for individuals and at the workplace, announced today the appointments of Joshua Police as Vice President - Market Strategies and Jennifer King, Director - Strategic Project Management Office (SPMO). Both are new positions at the company.

"Boston Mutual Life is pleased to appoint Josh and Jenn into their new roles at the company," said Paul A. Quaranto, Jr., Chairman, CEO and President at Boston Mutual Life Insurance Company. "Both Josh and Jenn will be critical drivers of growth aligned with our long-term strategic plan, and their roles will help position us well for success as we begin 2021."

Josh Police joined Boston Mutual Life in 2008 as Group Territory Manager. He then served as Director of Sales from 2010 to 2015 and was named Regional Sales Vice President, Workplace Solutions in 2015, overseeing sales and the external regional sales directors in the East region. Prior to joining Boston Mutual Life, he was Regional Vice President and Sales Team Leader at Sun Life Financial. Police holds a bachelor's degree in history from Bowdoin College, and a master's degree in business administration from Northeastern University.

In his role as Vice President Market Strategies, Police is responsible for external market assessments, including deep analysis and updates on the company's relevant markets, product offerings, and future growth opportunities.

Jenn King joins Boston Mutual Life with 20 years of experience, including a robust background in project and program management within the financial services industry. Most recently, King served as Finance & Risk Infrastructure & Business Solutions (FRIBS) Program Manager, Corporate Finance VP at State Street Bank, a large global, custody bank. She held several positions during her tenure at the company since she joined in 2007. Prior to State Street Bank, she worked at Investors Bank and Trust, where she began her career in 1996. King holds a bachelor's degree in business administration - finance from the University of Massachusetts at Lowell.

In her role, King will lead the SPMO team, helping to further mature the practices and processes for the newly introduced area, and will be instrumental in helping to drive further progress for the team from the East Coast.

Boston Mutual Life Insurance Company's home office has been based in Canton since 1974; the company started in Boston in 1891 and has since expanded its reach across the company. To learn more about organization, please visit https://www.bostonmutual.com/.

About Boston Mutual Life Insurance Company

Founded as a progressive life insurance company in 1891, Boston Mutual Life Insurance Company is a national carrier that provides insurance solutions designed for working Americans and their families, as well as enrollment and billing options at the workplace. With its home office based in Canton, Massachusetts, as a mutual company, Boston Mutual Life is dedicated to acting in the best interests of its policyholders, producers, employees, and its communities. For more information, please visit www.bostonmutual.com or contact your Boston Mutual Life representative. Follow the company on Facebook (/BostonMutualLifeIns) or LinkedIn (/company/boston-mutual-life-insurance).

