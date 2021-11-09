Boston Mutual Life Insurance Company Launches Business Development and One Company Solutions

CANTON, Mass., Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Boston Mutual Life Insurance Company, a national provider of insurance solutions for individuals and at the workplace, announced today the launch of its Business Development and One Company Solutions Strategic Business Center. The new sales department will provide the life insurance carrier an innovative opportunity to increase focus on distribution within the New England region and will be led by Executive Vice President, Business Development and One Company Solutions, Joshua Police.

Joshua Police has been appointed Executive Vice President for the new Business Development and One Company Solutions sales department at Boston Mutual Life Insurance Company.

Business Development and One Company Solutions is a new consumer-focused, integrated sales distribution channel. The business development area will focus on how to further continue market analysis and strategically leverage findings, with an initial focus on consumer profile research. One Company Solutions will focus on three areas: Small Business Solutions, to expand on the success of the pilot launch; Workplace Solutions New England, to focus on workplace opportunities in the region; and Individual Solutions, an area focused on supporting individual insurance needs. The new diversified distribution model is designed specifically for the New England market to maximize sales presence and results in the region. Leadership for these areas include Nicholas Barishian, Vice President – Individual Solutions, Ty Conder, promoted to Vice President, Small Business Solutions, Andrew McLean, promoted to Vice President, Workplace Solutions, and Allison DeFlaminis, promoted to Director of Sales Operations, One Company Solutions.

"We are excited to announce the launch of the Business Development and One Company Solutions Strategic Business Center," said Josh Police, Executive Vice President, Business Development and One Company Solutions, Boston Mutual Life Insurance Company. "Our long-term strategic plans, our unwavering commitment to growth, innovation, and diversification, and in-depth analysis over the past year provided the opportunity to identify the next step for business development, initially specific to the region. We are proud to unveil a department solely dedicated to New England customers that plays to our strengths and builds on our legacy for future growth, including new ways to reach customers in the region where our company originated 130 years ago."

The department is the evolution of the Market Strategies discipline the company launched last year with an enhanced focus on distribution and sales opportunities in New England. While the new department will be dedicated to regional distribution, the Workplace Solutions Distribution and Underwriting Strategic Business Center will be focusing outside of New England, and the areas will work collaboratively with each other on a complimentary approach to the sales process.

To find a sales representative within the new Business Development and One Company Solutions department, please visit https://www.bostonmutual.com/our-products/solutions-for-the-workplace/find-a-representative/#MA. To learn more about Boston Mutual Life Insurance Company, please visit https://www.bostonmutual.com/.

About Boston Mutual Life Insurance Company

Founded as a progressive life insurance company in 1891, Boston Mutual Life Insurance Company is a national carrier that provides insurance solutions designed for working Americans and their families, as well as enrollment and billing options at the workplace. With its home office based in Canton, Massachusetts, as a mutual company, Boston Mutual Life is dedicated to acting in the best interests of its policyholders, producers, employees, and its communities. For more information, please visit www.bostonmutual.com or contact your Boston Mutual Life representative. Follow the company on Facebook (/BostonMutualLifeIns) or LinkedIn (/company/boston-mutual-life-insurance).

